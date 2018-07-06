Morgan says he's advocating for Thomas Markle

Piers Morgan has written a column for the Daily Mail to tell Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, that she needs to show “some damn heart” to her “loving father.” The critical articles suggested that Markle is self-involved and not a humanitarian like she claims due to the way he perceives she is treating her victim father.

Morgan opened the article by saying that Meghan Markle is a humanitarian and “we know this because she never stops telling us.” Morgan said when he first met Markle she seemed nice, but now after seeing how she treats her father, he sees her differently.

He says that in the dictionary, humanitarians are defined as “compassionate, humane, unselfish, altruistic, generous, magnanimous, benevolent, merciful, kind, good, sympathetic.” Piers Morgan doesn’t believe this definition squares with how Markle treats her father, Thomas Markle, who he says is still unwell.

Never mind that Piers Morgan interviews with various estranged Markle family members including Thomas Markle have served to widen the chasm between the Duchess of Sussex and her father. Instead, he keeps detailing how on top of physical ailments, Thomas Markle is suffering from a broken heart courtesy of Meghan Markle.

*NEW: It's been 7 weeks since Meghan Markle's father had a heart attack & still she hasn't seen him or introduced him to her husband. Come on Meghan, show your father some compassion.

My column: https://t.co/J9OVwi8aT1 pic.twitter.com/Ey13Rt16n2 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 5, 2018

Piers Morgan reminds the Duchess of Sussex of her Father’s Day Instagram post from 2016 when she lavished love on Thomas Markle and wonders what changed.

“Thanks for my work ethic, my love of Busby Berkeley films & club sandwiches, for teaching me the importance of handwritten thank you notes, and for giving me that signature Markle nose. I love you.”

Morgan continued to heap on the guilt as he says that Thomas Markle is a simple, humble man, and Meghan is simply mean. Thomas Markle said it’s been some time since he’s heard from his daughter or Prince Harry.

“I haven’t talked with Meghan and Harry in a long time, I think they’re shot of me.”

Piers Morgan then sinks lower as he delves into another family’s interpersonal relationship by saying that Meghan Markle is now freezing out her father in the same way she dumped her former husband.

“Meghan is showing every sign of now doing to her own father what she has done to her ex-husband, and countless friends and family members – sending them to the ice cold relationship equivalent of Siberia.”

Morgan adds that he thinks it is terrible that Thomas Markle has been left to “swing in the wind” while Meghan Markle is served by an extensive staff in the palace. He continues to refer to her as a “humanitarian” and says she doesn’t “give a damn” about her own father suffering in Mexico. It sounds like Piers Morgan is going to struggle to ever get another palace interview.