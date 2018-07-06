Katharine McPhee Reportedly Wants Kids With David Foster

The 68-year-old record producer already has five grown daughters.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are putting their marriage plans into fast forward — and a baby carriage could be part of their not-too-distant future. The musical couple announced their engagement earlier this week while vacationing in Capri. Now, an insider tells Us Weekly the lovebirds will tie the knot sooner than later and may even start a family.

The insider told Us that McPhee, 34, is telling close friends she doesn’t want to have a long engagement to Foster. Both McPhee and Foster, 68, have been married before. Foster was previously married to B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson, and Yolanda Hadid, while McPhee previously wed Nick Cokas in 2008 — and Foster actually played piano during the reception.

Now, Katharine McPhee and David Foster are said to be “very much in love” and “are planning to be married in the next nine month.” The source also revealed that there “will be a prenuptial agreement” between the two.

“David says that Katharine is his true love and muse,” the insider told Us. “They do want to have a family.”

Last fall, Katharine McPhee told Lapalme magazine she was ready to settle down and start a family. At the time, she didn’t mention that she was dating Foster.

“My ideal situation, I would love to get married and have kids,” the Smash alum said, according to Us. “It would be nice if that happens.”

????Yup!! A post shared by David Foster (@davidfoster) on Jul 3, 2018 at 3:19pm PDT

While McPhee has no children of her own, Foster has five daughters from his previous marriages, so he has plenty of experience when it comes to raising kids.

Some of Foster’s daughters have already given their approval of their new stepmother, who is younger than them. Shortly after the couple’s engagement news was announced, Foster posted an Instagram photo of himself and McPhee in Capri with the simple caption, “Yup.” The Grammy-winning songwriter’s adult daughters, Erin and Sara, quickly hit the comments section to post their reactions to their father’s engagement to McPhee. Erin Foster, 35, wrote, “‘Mommmyyy” along with three red heart emojis.

Sara Foster previously told Us she “totally” approves of McPhee.

“We totally approve!” the actress said. “We just want someone that’s going to treat him well and that cares about him, and I think he’s with someone right now that really does.”

Katharine McPhee and David Foster first met on the set of American Idol when he was a mentor on the show back in 2006. The stars began sparking romance buzz last summer but didn’t make their public debut as a couple until earlier this year.