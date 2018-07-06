Kaia Gerber Rocks Huge Hair, Looks Strikingly Like Her Mom On Valentino Runway

Kaia Gerber wowed crowds with a huge hairdo that left a big impression on the fashion world during the Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris.

Kaia Gerber, the talented 16-year-old model and daughter of Cindy Crawford, made a huge impression as she walked the runway during the Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris on Wednesday.

Kaia wore an incredible light pink and feathered ball gown that was made completely unforgettable by her huge hair. And it wasn’t just any old regular hairdo, either. Created by mastermind Guido Palau and colored by Josh Wood, the hair was the result of “50 wigs, 3,700 miles, 250 colour processes, 150 hours of prep, 11 team members, 7 models and one inspiration,” detailed Harper’s Bazaar.

Palau described his inspiration for the hair.

“The big hair was inspired by Pierpaolo Piccioli, he wanted to have some extravagance in the hair and we were looking at old ’60s Diana Vreeland Harper’s Bazaar and Avedon shoots. These women who had these glorious kind of dream hair. They wanted a fantasy about hair that women dream about. It was couture hair.”

Each girl had six hair pieces, which were prepped using Redken Guts and fastened and smoothed using Redken Shine Flash and Redken Forceful 23 hairspray.

Kaia was also ecstatic about the show, saying on Instagram that “@pppiccioli words cannot describe how much this moment means to me. you are a visionary and being able to wear your art is a true honor.”

Although Kaia is only 16-years-old, she has a ton of fans and jobs in the fashion world. It doesn’t hurt that Kaia so closely resembles her supermodel mom, Cindy Crawford.

For Kaia, the future looks bright. She’s worked at Saint Laurent’s men’s show in June and walked the runway several times over Fashion Month for the hottest and most luxe names in fashion: Marc Jacobs, Burberry, Coach, Prada, Fendi, and more. From shows in New York, Milan, and Paris, she’s been busy strutting down the runway, described Teen Vogue. Also, Kaia’s been chosen to be the new face of Omega’s Trésor collection. It’s particularly special for Kaia to be working for Omega, considering that her mom is also an ambassador to the brand.

She’s still kept herself grounded and down-to-earth among all of her incredible successes as a young model. When asked by Elle when she first realized she was famous, she said it’s still a surprise for her.

“I still get surprised. If someone knows my name, I’m like, wait, are talking to me? Because I never expect it. And it still surprises me. I don’t think there was ever one moment when I understood it.”

She was also chosen to be on the cover of the Italian Vogue for July. Earlier in February, Kaia was on the cover of Vogue Paris, according to the Daily Mail.

As one of the most in-demand models working today, Kaia is bound to spring up in more cutting edge shows and publications in the coming months.