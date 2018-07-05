Kaley Cuoco Puts Husband To The Test, Requests Top Knot Ponytail Following Shoulder Surgery

The Big Bang Theory star spent her honeymoon in the unlikeliest of places: the hospital.

Kaley Cuoco just wrapped her surprise wedding to Karl Cook on Saturday and a mere five days after they tied the knot, Cuoco had to undergo some shoulder surgery. It’s unsure as to what caused Cuoco to undergo surgery and this is the first that social media is hearing of it, but a brief stint in the hospital didn’t stop the newlyweds from having a fun time. The couple documented their post-procedure fun on Instagram.

Cuoco started off by posting a picture to her account showing her bedridden and exhausted with a happily grinning Cook.

“When your honeymoon is shoulder surgery and your husband looks just as happy lol,” captioned Cuoco.

Earlier today, Karl posted several pictures of Cuoco on his Instagram. The first was a picture of Cuoco, presumably after surgery, looking miserable and beat.

“Everyone has their own version of a newlywed glow….well @normancook yours is memorable #shouldersurgeryhoneymoon,” reads the caption. The second post is a hilarious video on their way home with Cuoco sound asleep and snoring in the passenger seat.

“@normancook snoring like a distressed walrus. I love you so much honey but wow! #shouldersurgeryhoneymoon,” wrote Cook on his video-op of his new wife.

Cuoco was able to get Cook back with a little hair styling challenge: the top knot bun.

Cuoco documented her new husband’s attempt at styling her hair on her Instagram story this afternoon.

“I want a top knot bun…please don’t mess this up,” says Cuoco in her raspy, post-surgery voice. The actress posted two other videos to her story and then a final video with the caption “10 minutes later” concluding Cook’s hair styling skills.

“Killin’ it!” says Cook as he finishes up the bun and looks in the camera with giant grin and a thumbs up. “It’s not bad,” chimes in Cuoco. Cook does the men of the world proud in successfully tending to his recovering wife.

Cuoco and Cook aren’t strangers to having a good laugh and sharing some fun-loving jokes, as evidenced by the couple’s horse-themed wedding last Saturday. Cook, a professional equestrian and Cuoco, an avid horseback rider in addition to actress, decided to have some fun with their love of horses. The couple was married in a stable in Rancho Santa Fe, California.

“Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me,” Cook announced on his Instagram. “This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for Kaley as well.”

Cook proposed to Cuoco on her 32nd birthday.

Cook is Cuoco’s second husband. The Big Bang Theory star was previously married to tennis star Ryan Sweeting, but the couple called it quits in 2016 after just 21 months together.