WWE Rumors: Rey Mysterio Signs Two-Year Contract To Return To Company, Per ‘Wrestling Standard’

It would seem that the master of the 619 is headed back to the WWE after more than three years away.

After months of rumors hinting at his return to the company, reports are now suggesting that Rey Mysterio has signed a contract with WWE, and might be headed to the SmackDown Live brand late next month.

Wrestling Standard cited sources familiar with the negotiations when it reported on Thursday that Mysterio inked a two-year deal with WWE, marking his return over three years after he ended a lengthy run with the company. In 13 years with WWE, the 43-year-old Mysterio won two World Heavyweight Championships and one WWE Championship and was best known for feuds with wrestlers such as his real-life friend, the late Eddie Guerrero.

As further noted by Wrestling Standard, Rey Mysterio reportedly finalized his negotiations with WWE on the June 25 episode of Monday Night Raw, which was held in his hometown of San Diego, California. While WWE chairman Vince McMahon wasn’t at the venue on that night, the publication wrote that Mysterio was still able to sign the contract, which reportedly starts on August 1. If all goes according to plan, the WCW and WWE veteran’s return date will be on August 21, on the first SmackDown Live episode after SummerSlam.

While it’s not uncommon for WWE legends to sign contracts that only limit them to promotional appearances, Wrestling Standard added that Rey Mysterio’s deal will be separate from the contract he signed to promote 2K Games’ WWE 2K19, where he was announced as the upcoming title’s pre-order bonus character.

The timing of Rey Mysterio’s rumored WWE return is interesting, as Wrestling Inc. wrote in May that the iconic high-flyer had been confirmed to appear at Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks’ upcoming independent super-show, All In, which is scheduled to take place on September 1. It’s still unclear how the recent developments may affect Mysterio’s availability for All In, but if he becomes unavailable, he won’t be the first to do so, as Deonna Purrazzo, who has also been rumored to have signed with WWE, recently dropped out of the event, as noted by Diva Dirt.

Regardless of his actual return date or whether he’ll still be available to compete in All In or not, it won’t be surprising if the rumors of Rey Mysterio signing a WWE contract are confirmed in the near future. Earlier this year, he was a surprise entry in the 2018 Royal Rumble main event in January and was later on confirmed for the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia toward the end of April.