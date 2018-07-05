Camille Grammer Shows Off Hot Bikini Body, Packs On PDA With Fiance, David Meyer, In Hawaii

At 49-years-old, Camille Grammer still knows how to rock a bikini like the best of them.

Kelsey Grammer’s ex-wife is showing him what he’s missing out on in a sexy two piece swimsuit. According to the Daily Mail, Camille and her fiance, David Meyer, jetted off to Hawaii to enjoy a little getaway. The mother-of-two looks stunning in a revealing bikini with blue, white, and black stripes. To dress it up a little, she wears a diamond necklace and a bracelet on her wrist.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star looks beach-ready with her long, blonde hair down and pair of sunglasses on her face. It’s easy to see that Camille has been hitting the gym hard as her toned abs and fit legs are present in the images. Her fiance, David Meyer, also played the role of a vacationer in a pair of blue swim trunks, a blue visor, and an Apple watch. In one of the images, the pair take a selfie as they dip their feet in the ocean and Meyer grabs Camille’s derriere.

The couple also showed off their adventurous side while paddle boarding together, and it seemed as though they had a great time. During her time on the paddle board, Camille wore a white T-shirt over her bikini top. Her son, Jude, and her father were also photographed splashing around in the water by paparazzi.

Camille also shared a series of photos from her trip on her Instagram page. In one photo from the collage, Camille takes a selfie with David and another with her father. Another sweet photo in the collage shows Camille’s mother, father, son Jude, and daughter, Mason, posing for a picture. The last photo in the collage shows Mason and her grandfather hamming it up for the camera.

Camille’s followers gave the post a lot of traffic with over 5,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments in just five short hours of being posted. Many fans commented to let Camille know how amazing she looks while countless others wished her a fun vacation.

“Your so absolutely GORGEOUS.”

“Blessings to you, your mom and your family. You both look great no doubt,” another wrote.

Just last week, Camille made headlines for drama following her divorce from Frasier star Kelsey Grammer. In a recent series of tweets, Camille dished on problems with her ex.

“I don’t begrudge him his happiness. What’s unnerving is that fact I was there to help him get through some of his hardships and supported his career and his sobriety. I was rt by his side and he acts like I never existed that’s disappointing.”

She went on to list all of the things that she went through by standing by Kelsey’s side throughout their lives together, and she eventually ended the series of tweets with a nice message.

“We have two beautiful children from our union and I was blessed to have shared those years of my life with him. We have both moved on. Just wished it ended in a more civil manner,” she wrote

Camille is set to wed Meyer in October.