Prince Harry Holds Baby Girl For Adorable Photo, And Fans Are Thrilled To Imagine Him As A Dad

The picture shows Harry holding the baby girl of one of his friends.

Prince Harry’s baby skills are on point, and after an adorable picture of Harry snuggling a baby girl, fans are excited for him to become a real dad.

This week, Harry held the baby daughter of one of his close friends at an event in London this week. The picture found its way to Instagram, where fans gushed over his baby skills. As Hollywood Life noted, many shared comments hoping to see Harry and wife Meghan Markle have kids as soon as possible.

“I always picture him with little girls,” one fan wrote. “I don’t know why, it’s just always what pops in my head Lol. Meghan would be a FABULOUS girl Mom. Either one will be wonderful though!”

Others hoped that Meghan Markle might actually be pregnant already, and that Prince Harry was getting in a bit of practice (there is no evidence to support that she is yet expecting).

It wouldn’t be too unusual of a sight. Prince Harry has long been open about his desire to have kids, and has played loving uncle to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children. William has even been giving his younger brother some tips about how to approach fatherhood, a source told Closer Weekly.

Just a little under two months since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot, there is already plenty of speculation on when they will start a family. There are a number of reports that they want to have children soon, but one source told Radar Online that Meghan has some very specific plans about how large of a family she wants.

The story quoted a source who said that the former Suits actress is very conscious about her impact on the environment and didn’t want to bring any more than two children into the world, which would better control the impact and promote better sustainability for the entire family.

“Meghan is big on humanitarian work and appearing to care about the earth,” the insider told Radar Online. “She feels having what she thinks of as a ‘sustainable family’ would fly in the face of this, so she wants to limit the number of children she and Harry have to just two.”

While Prince Harry may be practicing his dad skills with the babies of his friends and family, there’s no clear indication of when he and Meghan Markle actually plan to have kids for themselves.