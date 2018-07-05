Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Considering Moving To Cleveland For Good With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian may be leaving L.A. again very soon. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is said to be considering moving back to Cleveland for good with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

According to a July 5 report by Radar Online, Khloe Kardashian knows that Tristan Thompson will have to go back to Cleveland very soon in order to start the new NBA season. While all of Khloe’s family and friends live in California, it seems she may feel more comfortable heading back to Ohio with Tristan in order to keep an eye on him.

Sources tell the outlet that Khloe doesn’t fully trust Tristan after his shocking cheating scandal back in April. As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe only a few months ago when photos and video of him kissing other women surfaced online just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson. Since then, things have been rocky for the couple.

“Khloe’s really considering moving to Cleveland for good. She doesn’t fully trust Tristan, and thinks that if she’s with him 24/7 he won’t have room to cheat,” an insider revealed, adding that Kardashian wants Thompson to be active in their daughter’s life. “She wants him to be present in True’s life and not a part-time dad like he’s been to his other child,” the source added.

In addition, there seems to be an opening for an “It girl” in Cleveland now that LeBron James has decided to leave the Cavaliers and head to the L.A. Lakers. Sources reveal that Khloe Kardashian thinks she can take over the role previously held by LeBron’s wife, Savannah.

“Khloe feels she can be Miss Cleveland now that LeBron’s wife Savannah is out of the picture. Khloe wants to be the ‘It girl’ of Cleveland and have everybody in town talking about her.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, LeBron James’ departure from the team will likely having all of his former teammates in an uproar. Tristan Thompson has allegedly told Khloe Kardashian that he wants to move back to Cleveland very soon in order to rally the troops and focus on the upcoming season, which will be a struggle for the team without their former leader.

Sources reveal that Khloe Kardashian understands that Tristan Thompson would want to return to Cleveland and take stock of the situation after LeBron’s exit from the team, and it seems that she may be following him home to Ohio in the coming weeks.