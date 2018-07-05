Kim Kardashian Says She Doesn’t Like To Give Her Kids Gifts, Wants Them To Earn What They Have

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are not in the habit of giving their three children, North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 5 months, lavish gifts for no reason. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed that her kids really have to earn any extra gifts that they may get.

According to a July 5 report by Wealthsimple, Kim Kardashian is not all about spoiling her children just because she can. Although Kim and Kanye’s kids have everything they could ever want or need, the reality star wants to make sure that they stay grounded when it comes to material items.

“I worry about giving my kids too much. We don’t do gifts. They have to really earn it. But we talk about it all the time, about not getting too much and just trying to be as grounded and well rounded as possible,” Kim says.

Kim Kardashian also revealed that although her parents always had money and she grew up wealthy, they did not help her when she started out in life as an adult.

“My parents didn’t give me financial help when I was starting out. Nothing. I got a job when I was 16. It was at a clothing store. I had crashed my car, and before I got another car my dad made me sign a contract that if I hit the car I was responsible for taking care of it. I had no money, so I had to go get a job, pay for it,” Kardashian added.

In addition, Kim Kardashian revealed that she feels like she grew up in a very “normal” environment. She says that she and her siblings didn’t have cellphones back then and used to have “phone hours” on their landline. Kardashian says she feels like she’ll enforce a bit of the same rules for her own children when the time comes.

“Just setting those boundaries of like, okay, dinnertime. There’s no phones. At nighttime, we put our phones away. And I think we’ll figure it out.”

Kim Kardashian also credits her parents, Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian, for giving her the work ethic she currently has today. Kim states that her parents would rarely give her money, and that they told her if she wanted to live as an adult in the lifestyle they had given her, then she was going to have to work hard for it.

“If you’re going to want to live this way you’re going to have to get a job,” Kim said of her parent’s rules.

However, Kim Kardashian says she doesn’t know if she and Kanye West will raise their own children like that, and it is something they’ll talk about when the time comes.

“I don’t know if it will be the same for my kids. It’s a different time. I don’t know if I’m going to do that. I’d have to discuss that with Kanye,” Kardashian stated.