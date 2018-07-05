Anti-Trump ‘Guardian’ Writer Blames Trump For Weight Struggle, Poor Health

Blogger Brigid Delaney claims she stopped exercising because of Trump, insisting, 'I was fit in 2016.'

Brigid Delaney, a writer for the Guardian Australia newspaper, blames President Donald Trump for her weight struggles and lack of physical fitness.

In a blog post on TheGuardian titled, “I stopped going to the gym because of Trump. Now I can’t open jars,” Delaney blames Trump for why she stopped working out and binge-ate fast food to the point of apparent obesity.

As a result, Brigid says she’s now so unfit, unhealthy, and weak that she’s unable to open a jar or carry groceries. And it’s all Trump’s fault.

“It was 9 November 2016 and my thinking about fitness changed almost overnight,” Brigid recounted. “In tune with the times, it became more Trump, less Obama.”

Delaney continued, “In the spirit of the Donald, I drank more bottles of Diet Coke and ate more McDonald’s. I dropped the gym – embracing Trump’s belief that we are given a certain amount of energy and if we use it then we are depleting a finite resource.”

Finite Heartbeat Theory

Delaney claims she stopped exercising after reading about a fitness theory Donald Trump allegedly espoused in an unauthorized biography, Trump Revealed, where he discussed the “rate-of-living theory,” which posits that the faster one’s metabolism, the shorter their life span.

Proponents of this theory believe that each person has a finite number of heartbeats allotted during his lifetime, so “using up” the heartbeats through rigorous exercise shortens your life span.

The controversial theory has been hotly debated, but the consensus of most health experts is that exercise does more good than harm, Science Focus reported.

Brigid Delaney's Diary: insights on the horrors of existence in Australia during a Trump presidency.

She suffers in a continent half a world away. ???? pic.twitter.com/PJ4lk0v0g9 — Annrhefn (@Annrhefn) July 5, 2018

Brigid Delaney claims, “I was fit in 2016, before Trump. But when you stop [working out], it goes.”

Meanwhile, here’s an Instagram photo of Delaney that was allegedly snapped in 2016.

This is what Brigid Delaney looked like in 2015, according to a Twitter photo.

Good to be at wonderful #istandformercy concert with organiser Brigid Delaney & @WaltSecordMLC pic.twitter.com/Rbob7NqQe2 — Melissa Parke (@MelissaParke01) January 29, 2015

Delaney has been mocked by some on social media for blaming Trump for her weight struggles and failing health, with many pointing to her as yet another example of Trump Derangement Syndrome, or TDS.

Peak Trump Derangement Syndrome. This woman is a journalist at the Guardian not some rando hoopelhead. She really believes the election of a head of state of a foreign country affected her strength level… She had no agency it was all Trump's doing… https://t.co/DyD2guKnMJ — NeoUnrealist (@NeoUnrealist) July 5, 2018

Trump Derangement Syndrome is a term used by some conservative writers to describe an extreme hatred of President Donald Trump, an unwillingness to accept him as the duly-elected president of the United States, and an irrational reaction to everything he says and does.

“In the advanced stages of the disease, the afflicted lose touch with reality,” the Los Angeles Times reported. “Opinion is unmoored from fact. Life resembles a dark fairy tale in which the villain – Trump – is an amalgam of all the worst tyrants in history, past and present, while the heroes –Trump’s critics – are akin to the resistance fighters of World War II.”

In response to Delaney’s critics, her supporters insist she was joking, and her blog post was meant to be tongue-in-cheek.

.@BrigidWD's diary today is so funny. And even funnier – it is driving Trump fans wild. Get a sense of humour, guys! I stopped going to the gym because of Trump. Now I can't open jars https://t.co/ev73A17hKz — Gabrielle Jackson (@gabriellecj) July 4, 2018

At this point, we may never know the truth. That is, until Delaney writes a follow-up blog post.