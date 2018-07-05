Florida Woman Kimberly Nicole Day Used Weaponized Vomit Against Police, Threatened Poop

The police in the Florida Keys have certainly had to deal with their share of drunken tourists but this Florida woman may take the prize. According to an arrest report obtained bythe Miami Herald, Kimberly Nicole Day of Fort Myers left her 7-year-old daughter alone at the hotel bar, and when she was arrested, the intoxicated woman decided it wasn’t enough to just spit at officers. The police arrested her “on charges of child neglect, resisting arrest and three counts of battery on a police officer after she made an unseemly scene outside the Marriott Courtyard Hotel in Marathon.”

It all began on June 30 when the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was called to the hotel at 10:18 p.m. and that’s where they found Day, “severely intoxicated” yet holding her daughter tightly to her out on the sidewalk, reports the Herald, from details in the arrest report. The woman’s boyfriend admitted to police that they had been arguing all day. He was ready to leave them behind and head back home to Fort Myers. Day, a receptionist back in Cape Coral, started to tighten her grip on her daughter, making it hard for the young girl to breathe. That’s when the police stepped in and forcibly open her arms to make her release the girl.

It went downhill from there as Day began to kick the deputy. He tried to subdue her and put her on the ground and as the Herald reports, “while being held on the ground by deputies, Day forced herself to vomit and proceeded to lick it up and spit it at the officers, according to police.” Day wasn’t done using her own bodily fluids as a weapon against the officers.

“Kimberly tried to defecate in her hand and stated she would throw her feces on” deputies, the police report states. From there, in order to protect the officers involved, Day was fitted with a spit mask and leg restraints. Of course, something had to be done for her daughter while her mother was being taken in. The state Department of Children and Families had to be called in for the little girl. Meanwhile, her mother ended up being taken to Fishermen’s Community Hospital. Not quite done with fighting back, Day was later “accused of spitting at a nurse and verbally threatening her. A deputy asked that Day be sedated. She was later taken to the Stock Island Detention Center. She was released Monday,” reports the Herald.