Khloe Kardashian Was Reportedly Quick To Forgive Tristan Thompson Because She Wants Another Baby

Khloe Kardahian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship has been full of ups and downs over the past three months. The couple, who recently welcomed a baby girl, True, have gone through the ringer, but they are standing by one another.

According to a July 5 report by In Touch Weekly Magazine, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are working through their relationship issues and are trying to look towards the future. As many fans will remember, the NBA star was busted cheating on Khloe back in April when photos and video of him kissing and touching multiple other women surfaced online just days before Kardashian gave birth to their baby girl.

After the cheating scandal broke, Khloe decided to forgive Tristan and stand by him. She continued to live with him in Cleveland, Ohio and raised True there for the first two months of her life. Sources claim that that reason Kardashian forgave her cheating baby daddy so quickly is because she knows she is going to want to have another child with him in the future. “She wants another baby with Tristan. That’s really why she forgave his cheating.”

In June, the couple headed back to L.A. to spend time at Khloe’s house and with her famous family. Since then the pair have been seen out together multiple times. They’ve been spotted working out with one another, hitting up the McDonald’s drive thru, hosting parties for the Fourth of July and Kardashain’s birthday, and even partying at the Peppermint Club with Kendall Jenner and her new man, Ben Simmons. However, all of the one-on-one time with Khloe may be getting Tristan down.

Sources previously told the outlet that Khloe has Tristan “on a tight leash” and he’s been telling those close to him that she is “suffocating him,” and that they are spending too much time together. “They do everything together: eat, work out, watch TV, sleep, the works,” the insider added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tristan Thompson did recently sneak away for a guys’ night out in his hometown of Toronto, Canada. The group headed to STK Toronto restaurant, where they ordered Don Julio, tequila, filet, hamburgers, and chicken. Later in the night, the staff brought out a platter of sweet treats with the hashtag “#TrueDaddy” written on it in chocolate syrup.

The time away from Khloe Kardashian and baby True seemed to be the first time that Tristan had gone out on the town without his baby mama since the cheating scandal.