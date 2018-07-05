Mariah Carey Struggles To Hold Dress Together After Removing Pin In Video

The pop diva was in a hurry to get out of camera view as she held her dress together by hand

Mariah Carey enjoyed much success in 1990 with a warm fan reception of her self-titled debut album featuring hit singles like “Someday” and “I Don’t Wanna Cry.” She followed that up with another successful album Emotions. But it was Mariah Carey’s third album that was the charm, catapulting the singer from major success, to the status of full-blown stardom.

Daydream, released in 1995, contained the extremely radio-friendly pop hits “Fantasy,” “Always Be My Baby,” and what would become the longest running number one Billboard single of all time, “One Sweet Day,” a collaboration with Boyz II Men. The song was also well-received by music critics.

Comebine that with the holiday staple “All I Want For Christmas” which still plays overhead in department stores across America during the month of December, and it’s easy to see that Mariah Carey is an artist whose hits seem to stand the test of time.

Today the Daily Star is reporting that the 48-year-old pop diva had a little bit of a dress faux pas recorded on her Instagram yesterday, though the video appears to show a happy, playful Mariah Carey having fun with her audiences.

Happy 4th of July!! ????????????????#4thofjuly A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jul 4, 2018 at 11:12am PDT

In the video, Carey pulls a clip from the center of her dress, which appears to be the only thing holding the garment together. She grabs the dress with her hands, pressing it against her body, running out of camera view and giggling, suggesting the star wasn’t upset by the incident, and in fact may have just been having a laugh.

As of the time of this report, neither Mariah Carey, nor her record label have commented on the Instagram video since it was released.

The video has been viewed nearly half a million times since it was uploaded yesterday.

Mariah Carey is noted for haveing a five-octave vocal range and is in the Guinness Book Of World Records as the “Songbird Supreme.”

To date Carey has received five Grammy Awards as well as numerous other accolades. She he has sold over 65 million albums and is the second highest selling female artist of all time, according to Billboard, ahead of Janet Jackson and behind only Madonna.

Today Mariah Carey uploaded an Instagram photo from a recent Las Vegas performance. She is also currently gearing up for her #1’s Tour which is heading out internationally in October, beginning in Auckland, New Zealand and runs through November 9, where it wraps up in Sydney, Australia.

Mariah Carey hasn’t released a new full length album since 2014.