Ariana Grande Speaks Out About Pete Davidson’s Manchester Bombing Comments

Ariana Grande has taken to social media to defend her fiance, Pete Davidson. The singer, who lost fans during a shocking bombing in Manchester last year, is now speaking out about her boyfriend making light of the tragedy.

According to a July 5 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Ariana Grande responded to a fan via Twitter who claimed they didn’t understand while the singer was still dating Pete Davidson after he joked about the Manchester bombing.

“I respect Ariana and I want her to be happy and everything, but she was just broken after the Manchester bombing, so I don’t know why she is still with Pete, like yeah he made that joke a while ago, but like it’s not funny, it’s just rude. This is my opinion,” the Twitter user wrote, which garnered a reply from Grande.

Ariana Grande went on to say that while she didn’t find Pete Davidson’s jokes funny, that he is a comedian who uses his comedy to help him deal with trauma. In the past, Pete has even joked about losing his father, a New York City firefighter, during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Davidson revealed during The Roast of Justin Bieber on Comedy Central that he always regretted growing up without a father, until he met Justin’s dad. “Now I’m glad mine’s dead,” he said. He later stated that watching the movie Soul Plane with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg was the “worst experience” of his life “involving a plane,” joking about his father’s death yet again.

“This has been v tough & conflicting on my heart. he uses comedy to help ppl feel better ab how f-ed up things in this world are. we all deal w trauma differently. I of course didn’t find it funny. it was months ago & his intention wasn’t/ is never malicious but it was unfortunate,” Grande tweeted.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson got engaged after only dating for a few weeks. Since that time they have been nearly inseparable and have even moved in together. However, Grande’s family is reportedly worried that Davidson is only using her for fame and that he will eventually break her heart.

Sources tell Radar Online that everyone is happy for her and wants to support her life choices, but they believe the relationship could end very badly for Ariana Grande. “She is not listening to anyone and is shutting out anyone who tries to wish her anything but happiness and joy,” an insider revealed.