Josie And Michelle Duggar Record Music For A ‘Special Project’

Josie Duggar may have a future in music.

The youngest of 19 children who rose to fame on the TLC show, 19 Kids And Counting, is showing off her vocal talents in the studio this week. In a video posted on the Duggar Family Blog, the 8-year-old is shown recording “The Star-Spangled Banner” in a music studio.

Josie’s mother, Michelle, could be seen coaching the budding singer, who also took cues from engineers in the studio. According to the Duggar Family Blog post Thursday, the recording is going to be a part of “special project” released from the family.

While it is unclear what that special project is, the family, who now appears in the TLC spinoff Counting On, has come a long way with their little girl Josie. Josie was born a micro-preemie at just 25 weeks and Michelle shared how scary it was when her baby first got sent to the neonatal intensive care unit.

“Oh, the terror that went through my heart when they said this baby has to be delivered in 30 minutes. I thought this baby is too small to live,” Michelle recalled in a 2010 CBS interview with her husband Jim Bob Duggar. “I was terrified. I cried out to God to have mercy on my baby and me. This was too soon for this baby.”

Instead of spending a third trimester in her womb, little Josie grew in the NICU unit. The Duggar matriarch revealed that her baby had two layers of skin which were transparent at one point and sees the growing girl as a miracle.

While the Duggars have been given a platform to share the story of Josie and her growth on their TLC show, they do not believe in watching television for themselves. Jim Bob explained the family decision, which was inspired by a counselor who spoke to them before they got married.

The counselor suggested that they should avoid watching television in their first year of marriage. After that year, somebody gifted the growing family both a television and cable.

However, they soon admitted to becoming addicted to television.

“Our communication dropped off. We just stared at that TV and didn’t talk to each other,” Jim Bob previously told CBS. “We pulled that TV out of the wall. That was one of the best decisions we ever made for our family.”

Still, the family allows a crew into their home two to three times each week to film their hit reality television series. However, they cautioned people against about watching marathons of their show.

Instead, they hope people who see them out and about in real life will be inspired by seeing them getting off of their couch and being active in the world, according to CBS.