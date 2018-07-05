Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.’s Girlfriend, Photographed With Prominent Pizzagate Conspiracy Theorist

Guilfoyle claims the photo doesn't mean she agrees with David Seaman's views

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Fox News contributor and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, has been seen with David Seaman, one of the most prominent “Pizzagate” conspiracy theorists, The Hill reports.

The term “Pizzagate” was coined to refer to an elaborate theory which claims that a child prostitution ring was being operated out of a Washington, D.C., pizzeria called Comet Ping Pong. Conspiracy theorists linked Hillary Clinton to the operation as well as her campaign chief, John Podesta, The Independent notes.

David Seaman, who runs a website called Fulcrum News, and Infowars‘ Alex Jones have been among the main proponents of the theory which led to a gunman attacking the pizzeria. According to The Hill, the man apprehended for the crime said that he was investigating Pizzagate at the time of the shooting.

Seaman’s photo with Guilfoyle was posted on the Fulcrum News Twitter page on July 4. Guilfoyle has said that the photo was the result of one of the numerous photo requests she received on the day. She insisted that it is not a sign that she agrees with any of his opinions.

“I always oblige when possible, this doesn’t mean I know them personally or share their views,” she said.

In the photo, Seaman is holding up the “OK” sign which The Hill says is a hand gesture that’s become linked to white nationalists.

In subsequent tweets, Seaman indicated that he did not discuss Pizzagate with Guilfoyle and that he only spoke to her for about half a minute.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle have reportedly been dating for a couple of months. But things may be more serious than previously estimated. People Magazine reports that Donald Trump’s oldest son took Guilfoyle on a date to the White House on the Fourth of July. Both Trump and Guilfoyle posted photos from their Independence Day date on Instagram.

As People notes, Donald Trump Jr’s wife Vanessa Trump filed for divorce four months ago. On Instagram, some commenters criticized him for being public with his relationship with Guilfoyle before his divorce is final.

“Shouldn’t you be with your 5 children celebrating?” one person wrote. “Wait why should we expect you to do such an honorable thing, after all this is what you were taught by your father.”

Back in early May, Page Six reported that Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle had been dating for a couple of weeks. One of their first public sightings as a couple was at a party for Trump’s ambassador to Germany. Sources say they remained close to one another throughout the night before leaving to head to dinner at a restaurant on Fifth Avenue.

Donald Jr. and Vanessa Trump’s divorce was uncontested and there will most likely be no tug-of-war for assets, Page Six notes.