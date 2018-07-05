WWE News: Former WWE Tag Champ, New Independent Star Wants To Face The Undertaker At ‘WrestleMania 35’

It's a bit of a longshot, but it may not end up being too bad of an idea.

A former WWF/WWE Tag Team Champion has had a career rejuvenation on the independent wrestling scene lately, but he still wants one more shot in the huge spotlight. Pierre Carl Ouellet, now known as PCO, has had a lot of success in the indies lately, but he would love it if WWE would bring him back for one more run. As a matter of fact, he even has an idea in mind for a huge match at WrestleMania 35 and it would be against The Undertaker.

He was formerly known as Pierre Carl Ouellet during a few runs in WWE and he captured the WWF Tag Team Championship on three separate occasions with Jacques Rougeau as The Quebecers. Over time, he would make it to WCW, ECW, back to WWE, TNA, and the independent scene to add to his lengthy career.

In 2011, Ouellet retired from the ring for five years before returning to an independent promotion called MWF in May of 2016. Ouellet has been rebranded as PCO and he’s been making a lot of waves with plenty of success on the independent circuit as a 50-year-old wrestler who is doing it better than most of those in their 20’s.

Now, PCO is looking to get back in WWE and he wants The Undertaker at WrestleMania 35 which will take place in MetLife Stadium.

Former WWE Wrestler PCO Wants Match Against Undertaker at WrestleMania 35: https://t.co/ru1mXORA2m pic.twitter.com/ox0inP22ZA — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) July 4, 2018

As reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet, PCO has had a number of great matches lately and a lot of footage of him has gone viral. In a way, he has had a bit of a career “resurrection” as a professional wrestler, and it has brought plenty of attention his way.

This past week, PCO hopped on Twitter and began fielding some questions from fans for a while, and one asked him who he would like to wrestle. While he could have chosen anyone from around the world, he didn’t choose a champion, but he did select an iconic WWE legend.

PCO vs Undertaker Wrestlemania 35 with Destro in my corner ! Is he under contract… — PCO (@PCOQuebecer) July 4, 2018

The last time the world saw PCO in WWF/WWE was from 1998 until early 2000 where he competed in the Brawl For All tournament and even in All Japan Pro Wrestling during a talent loan deal.

No-one really knows just how many matches The Undertaker has left in him or how much longer his professional wrestling career will carry on. WWE is going to allow him to do his own thing and when he’s ready to retire, that is when he’ll step away from the ring. PCO is three years younger than The Undertaker and it’s not to say they would have a bad match at WrestleMania 35, but a lot of things would have to take place for it to happen.