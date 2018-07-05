Kim Kardashian Reveals How She Stays Safe Following Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian is opening up again about her 2016 Paris robbery, and how it has changed her life forever. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star says that she takes some major precautions in order to feel safer following her terrifying experience in France two years ago.

According to a July 5 report by People Magazine, Kim Kardashian says her Paris robbery has taught her a lot about staying safe. In a brand new interview with Wealthsimple, the reality star says she does a lot of things differently and now has a new perspective on life following the robbery.

As many fans will remember, Kardashian was robbed when masked men entered her hotel room in Paris back in 2016. The men tied her up and held her at gunpoint as they stole about $10 million worth of jewelry from her. Kim later revealed that she believed the men may rape and/or murder her and that her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, would return to the hotel room to find her dead body. Kim also claimed that she begged the men for her life, revealing she had small children at home who needed her.

“It’s just what I have to do to make me feel safe or make me able to sleep at night, and I think that had to happen after what happened in Paris. I think I really attribute that experience that I had in Paris to helping me shut down and completely not worry about the digital world and live in the moment and at home and with my kids and my family and my husband,” Kardashian stated.

Kim Kardashian also says that she will never again reveal where she is at in real time. Kim, who has a huge social media presence, says that if she is out somewhere that is easily recognizable she will take photos and videos and save them to her phone and post them later on in order to keep any possible offenders away from herself, her friends, and of course, her family members.

The mother-of three also reveals that she has plenty of security around her at all times. When she goes out she has security there to assist her, and when she is at home there are security officers at her house to better protect her and her family.

“I never say my whereabouts, and if I do, I make sure there is tons of security outside. I will do something, save it, and then post it when I leave. At home I have multiple security people. I need someone on every edge of my property. I live in a gated community, and I have them right at my gate. Someone came in yesterday, a friend, and was like, “Do you always have security standing outside your door? Because you never did before.” And I was like, “Yeah — 24/7,” Kardashian says.