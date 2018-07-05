Kate Upton Goes Topless With Nothing But A Barely-There Gold Bikini Bottom For ‘Sports Illustrated’

Kate Upton took it all off for the 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' issue.

Seven years ago, Kate Upton was named Rookie of the Year for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. This year, she reigns supreme as the queen of the photoshoots.

The Daily Mail got their hands on some behind the scenes footage featuring Kate Upton, and needless to say, she left very little to the imagination.

Donning nothing more than a pair of sequined gold bottoms — which did very little to conceal her modesty — Kate was the living, breathing embodiment of body positivity in the photos, which were taken by the “maestro,” Yu Tsai.

Kate, who shared the sexy photos to her Snapchat, got on camera and said, “first shot, no top!” before laughing and running down the beach, posing happily for Tsai’s camera.

Kate also gushed that Tsai “really knows how to capture a body and make you look beautiful,” while complimenting the beautiful day that also featured cool water and clean sand.

The behind-the-scenes video was also featured on the official Sports Illustrated Instagram page.

Now, for obvious reasons, we can’t show you the behind the scenes footage here. However, you can check out all the barely-there goodness at the link above.

Recently, too, Kate Upton made the news because of her Fourth of July tweets and accompanying photos.

According to The Spun, the model made waves as her husband, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, helped the team win their 57th game of the season.

The photo above, featuring Mrs. Verlander in a red, white, and blue bikini and sucking on a red, white, and blue ice pop, was an outtake from her GQ photo shoot.

As of this writing, Kate received more than 130,000 likes on her one Instagram post, which has been receiving nothing but positive comments. Proud to be an American, indeed!

Kate and Justin were married in a romantic, intimate ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, last November. The bride wore a classic Valentino gown as she walked down the aisle, and she called Justin her “best friend” in an Instagram post depicting the wedding. Anita Ko designed the couple’s wedding rings.

The day before, Kate was seen cheering Justin on as the Astros, once again, took home a win for a game they were playing.

Some baseball fans, in fact, view Kate Upton as a bit of a “good luck charm” for the team, but Justin is someone who is simply happy to call her his wife.