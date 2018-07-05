‘Long Island Medium’ Theresa Caputo Hired High-Powered Divorce Attorney In Split From Husband, Per ‘Radar’

She officially filed for divorce almost three months ago.

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo has hired a high-powered divorce attorney in her split from her husband of 28 years, Larry Caputo. The two separated in late 2017 amidst rumors of discord between the longtime couple.

Caputo has officially pulled the plug on her marriage, according to Radar Online. The site reported that court records from the couple’s home city of Long Island, New York, show that the reality star and psychic medium filed for divorce on April 16, 2018.

The 52-year-old TLC superstar has allegedly hired a high-powered attorney in the shocking split, according to Radar. The site also revealed that in their findings that Larry Caputo has yet to retain a lawyer in his divorce proceedings against his estranged wife.

Theresa initially filed for separation on December 1, 2017, according to the Radar report. The couple announced their separation later the same month, shocking longtime fans of the TLC series who believed the couple’s relationship had an unbreakable bond.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate. We will always love each other and our two wonderful children,” a statement published by People Magazine read. “We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

The couple shares two adult children, Larry Jr. and Victoria.

Larry Caputo cited the TLC series as a major factor in the couple’s split, according to Radar Online, stating that although being on television was “exciting and fun,” it “affects your private life.”

TMZ interviewed Larry on a Santa Monica, California, street on June 26 where he revealed that the couple, who had hoped to reconcile their troubled marriage, continued to live on opposite coasts after a trial separation that began several months earlier. The reality star told the site that although they tried to work things out, they seem destined to be apart.

“I came out here the end of September and I’ve been here ever since, 9 months now. The separation was a three month trial period and we’ve moved on from that point,” he explained of his life without Theresa. “We’re in divorce proceedings. That’s been going on for the last six months. I don’t know when we will finalize it but that’s where we’re at. I’m doing fine she’s doing well. I’m happy, we’ve moved on with our lives.”

Larry Caputo then dropped a bombshell to TMZ, revealing he has found love again after his split from Theresa. Said the former Long Island Medium star, “I am fortunate enough to say that I have met someone special but I’ll leave it at that.”

Long Island Medium airs on TLC.