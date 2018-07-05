Selena Gomez Reunites With ‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’ Brother David Henrie For Epic Day At Disneyland

The former Disney stars meet up for some Fourth of July fun.

Selena Gomez spent the Fourth of July with someone from her Russo family. The superstar singer reunited with her Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie to spend the July 4 holiday at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., according to E! News. In a series of Instagram posts, the “Come and Get It Singer” described her TV brother as one of her “favorite” people. No sibling rivalry here!

Fans of the classic Disney Channel comedy certainly recall that Gomez played Alex Russo on the show while Henrie played her brother Justin Russo. In one of her posts, which featured the stars sitting on some steps and sharing popcorn, Gomez teased the duo’s sitcom brother and sister status with a caption “brudder & sissy.” Another post was cutely captioned “family vacation vibes.”

The Wizards of Waverly Place ended its four-season run in 2011, just as Selena Gomez shot to superstardom with her singing career. The fantasy series, which starred Gomez, David Henrie, and Jake T. Austin, followed the adventures of three wizard siblings as they tried to score custody of the family powers.

Gomez and Henrie have clearly remained close friends since their Disney days. The singer even attended her TV brother’s wedding to pageant queen Maria Cahill in April 2017. Gomez was also spotted hanging out with Henrie in Italy last month.

Still, it isn’t often that Wizards of Waverly Place fans are treated to recent pics of the all-grown-up Russo siblings together. After Gomez made her Fourth of July post, fans flocked to the comments section to post their ecstatic reactions. According to Yahoo Entertainment, even famous fan Paris Hilton posted her approval of the post, complete with a heart-eyes emoji. David Henrie even poked fun at his TV sissy’s control over the popcorn box, writing, “Of course all I get is one handful of popcorn u have the whole bag. And a pickle.”

Selena Gomez also shared other photos with friends at the famous theme park to other social media sites, according to People. The singer was dressed in a bright red jacket and wore patriotic scrunchies in her hair.

Gomez previously talked to People about her time as a Disney Channel star.

“When I was on Wizards of Waverly Place, we didn’t have social media really,” Gomez said. “Every Friday, I’d get to do a live taping in front of all these little kids and make their life. That’s when I was the happiest.”