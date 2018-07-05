Jennifer Lopez Dons Hot Pink Bathing Suit, Enjoys Beach Day With A-Rod

The singer's hot pink bathing suit wasn't the only thing that stood out.

Jennifer Lopez knows how to appreciate the simpler things in life. The singer and actress shared a photo on her Instagram on Thursday, revealing how she spent her Fourth of July holiday. Rocking a hot pink, one-piece bathing suit, the “Dinero” singer made her Independence Day an intimate affair by lounging her day away at the beach with her boyfriend of one year, former Yankees baseball player Alex Rodriguez. She sweetly captioned the photo of the two of them, “It’s the lil quiet moments that matter the most.”

According to Daily Mail, the “On The Floor” singer, 48, and her beau spent the holiday at the beach with Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme, 10, and a few friends as well. While the Selena actress definitely killed it with the hot pink bathing suit, there’s a strong possibility fans may have been more focused on the fact that Lopez was sporting a ring on her wedding ring finger.

While the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer is often seen pairing her wardrobe of choice with some type of jewelry, the fact that the ring appeared to be the only piece of jewelry she had on, begs the question if maybe there was a hidden, special reason for it.

Even though they’ve only been dating for a year, Lopez and A-Rod have been subject to engagement rumors in the past. However, the Enough actress recently felt the need to put her foot down and call the engagement rumors for what they were, rumors.

“We have to take our time. I’ve made plenty of mistakes in my past,” she said. “We’re mature. We’re grownups. We’re going to take our time and take things at our own pace,” she continued.

The “mistakes” the “I’m Real” singer might be alluding to were her first two short-lived marriages. Her third marriage to fellow singer, Marc Anthony, took place within months of them getting together. So it makes perfect sense that Lopez is at a point in her life where she’s not looking to rush anything and is just enjoying the ride, for which she feels her and Rodriguez are “truly blessed.”

“Our life right now is incredibly wonderfully [sic]. Between our kids and our work, we’re truly blessed. We don’t need anything more right now.”

It’s true, the couple doesn’t seem to “need anything more right now” as they have adjusted very well into a family. Along with Lopez’s twins, Rodriguez also brings along his two daughters, Natasha, 13, and Ella, 10.