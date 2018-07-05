Justin Timberlake Shares Adorable Video Of Himself And Wife Jessica Biel Dancing In Matching Sneakers

It’s the summer of love for Justin Timberlake and his beautiful wife, actress Jessica Biel.

Earlier this week, the Inquisitr shared that the couple hit up one of the most romantic locations on earth — the Eiffel Tower. In the sweet photo posted to Jessica’s Instagram page, the actress turns her head back toward the camera and is all smiles as she strikes a pose. The mother of one wears her long hair down and looks all dolled up in a cream-colored sweater and pair of leather pants. Timberlake, on the other hand, looks casual in a short-sleeved denim shirt, a black cap, white tee, and pair of jeans as he plants a kiss on his wife.

And this time, it was Timberlake’s turn to share the love for his wife on his own Instagram page. Last night, the 37-year-old shared a sweet video of himself and his wife busting a move. The video starts out on Jessica’s pair of tan, black, and white Nike shoes as she moves her feet to the beat of the music. Then, Timberlake’s matching shoes make an appearance as the camera pans up and onto the couple dancing with each other.

Biel looks fashion-forward in a pair of white and red pants and a white cold shoulder top. Timberlake, on the other hand, looks a little more casual in jeans, a t-shirt, and a black fedora. It appears as though the two are backstage at one of Timberlake’s shows.

In less than a day of posting, Timberlake’s video has earned him a ton of traffic including 416,000 likes, 3,800 comments, and over 2.8 million video views. A few of Justin’s fans commented on the fact that he was wearing the same shoes as his wife while countless other fans couldn’t help but gush over what a cute couple Biel and Timberlake make.

“Love y’all!!’ So happy y’all picked each other! My favorite of all time star Justin and my fave all time actress crush Jess Biel!”

“I really admire this couple…love love love,” another fan wrote.

“You two are the best! Stay creative and continue to inspire married couples,” one more fan wrote.

And Biel had a little fun on her own Instagram page the same evening, pretending that she was on a catwalk while showing off her outfit, a pair of Lucy Folk shorts and a cold shoulder top. The actress struts her stuff and at the end of the video, you can hear someone say, “that was good!” Indeed it was.

It’s nice to see that Jessica and Justin seem to both have a really great sense of humor.