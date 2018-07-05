James Woods Says He Was Dropped By ‘Liberal’ Talent Agency On Fourth Of July

Actor James Woods announced to the Twitterverse that he was dropped by his agent, a “political liberal” according to the actor, on July 4 because he was “feeling patriotic.” Woods shared the short email from Ken Kaplan, who said he didn’t want to represent him anymore and added, “I mean I could go on a rant but you’d know what I’d say.” Woods quickly followed that up with another tweet saying his response to him.

“Dear Ken, I don’t actually. I was thinking if you’re feeling patriotic, you would appreciate free speech and one’s right to think as an individual. Be that as it may, I want to thank you for all your hard work and devotion on my behalf. Be well.”

While the agent didn’t state it had anything to do with politics, the Shark actor has made it clear that he’s a critic against Democrats and their policies, as reported by The Hill. Of course, that is also clear to anyone who checks out Woods’ Twitter feed. He also made no secret during the 2016 campaign of his support for President Trump. Then again, it’s not a necessity for an agent to agree with the politics of their client.

But this is hardly the first controversy that has fallen upon the actor. Back in September of 2017, before the #MeToo movement had everyone talking about taking men taking advantage of their power and position, the actor was the subject tweets and an open letter written by former Joan of Arcadia star Amber Tamblyn, in Teen Vogue. In it, she addressed the response he had made to a tweet she had written a few days prior about him having tried to pick her and a friend up at a restaurant and take them to Vegas. When the actress, who is 36 years younger, told him she was only 16, she shared that his response was, “Even better. We’ll have so much fun, I promise.”

Woods denounced her tweet as a lie and in the open letter, she wrote that he was experiencing a “teachable moment,” saying that she hoped he would learn from all of this and change. But then she went a little further with it.

“Since you’ve now called me a liar, I will now call you a silencer. I see your gaslight and now will raise you a scorched earth.”

It should surprise no one that Tamblyn went on to become the face of the Time’s Up and #MeToo movement.