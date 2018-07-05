‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ciara Tries To Calm Ben, Tripp & Claire Kiss, Clyde Returns

Days of our Lives spoilers for the end of the week reveal that there will be a ton of uncertainty in Salem. Ciara, Ben, Tripp, Claire, Rafe, Hope, Clyde, and Brady will all get screen time during Friday’s episode.

According to a report by Soap Hub, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will try her best to reason with Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) as he continues to become unglued due to the fact that he does not have his medication.

As many Days of our Lives fans know, Ben struggles with a very serious mental illness, and he has only recently gotten it under control with the help of medication. However, when Ben doesn’t take his meds he could potentially become dangerous. Ben has snapped many times in the past and has even killed people, such as Serena Mason, Paige Larson, and Will Horton (Chandler Massey), who was later brought back from the dead with Dr. Rolf’s resurrection serum.

Since Ben and Ciara are in a secluded cabin and he’s been taking care of her broken leg following her scary motorcycle accident, Ben has not had the time to get his medication refilled. Now the police are looking for him and he’s ready to crack. The lack of medication means he’s started to come undone, and Ciara will have to figure out a way to keep him calm and sane until help arrives.

In the latest #DAYS, Ciara cautiously opens up to Ben.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/jgaRv8rNDz — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 19, 2018

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives viewers will watch as Ciara’s mother, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) become very worried about her daughter. On Thursday’s episode, Hope found out that Ben is off his meds and she is worried that he could hurt Ciara. This will lead Hope and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) to find Ben’s father Clyde Weston (James Read) and question him about where Ben could possibly be.

Elsewhere in Salem, a very upset Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) will lean on Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) yet again when she becomes worried about Ciara. The two, who have always had a connection, will engage in a kiss, which Tripp will be the first to pull away from. Claire will admit that she has developed real feelings for her roommate, who was previously dating Ciara.

Days of our Lives fans will also seat Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) be in the hot seat when it comes to Deimos Kiriakis’ murder. Brady will have some major explaining to do after Theresa Donovan’s (Jen Lilley) lawyer raised the question of evidence and implied that Brady may have been behind the murder. What he says could have a huge impact on his custody case.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.