NBA Rumors: New Orleans Pelicans Reportedly Interested In Trading For Dennis Schroder

'WDSU' reporter Fletcher Mackle tweeted that the Pelicans have "had discussions" with the Hawks about a potential trade for Schroder, who averaged 19.4 points and 6.2 assists for Atlanta in the 2017-18 season.

Prior to this year’s NBA Draft, there were some rumors connecting Atlanta Hawks point guard Dennis Schroder to a few potential trade scenarios. While the trade rumors quieted in the weeks following the draft, a new report suggests that the New Orleans Pelicans are interested in trading for Schroder as another potential replacement for Rajon Rondo, who had recently signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Wednesday, Fletcher Mackel, a sports anchor for New Orleans NBC affiliate WDSU, tweeted that per league sources, the Pelicans have “had discussions” with the Hawks about possibly acquiring Schroder via trade. While he added that he was not sure how far the trade negotiations went, Mackel added that the Pelicans are impressed by Schroder’s talent and how he could be a good fit for head coach Alvin Gentry’s system, but concerned by the German point guard’s legal problems.

According to a March report from the Sporting News, Dennis Schroder was arrested in September 2018 after allegedly assaulting a man at a metro-Atlanta shopping center parking lot. At the time of the report, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s office was recommending that Schroder be charged with felony aggravated battery for his role in the purported incident. As he has yet to be convicted, Schroder was not sanctioned by the NBA or by the Hawks and averaged a team-leading 19.4 points along with 6.2 assists in the 2018-19 season.

NBA source tells me #Pelicans have “had discussions” about acquiring Atlanta Hawks point guard Dennis Schroder in trade. Unsure how far talks got. I’m told NOLA likes his talent, potential fit on court… but has MAJOR concerns about his pending legal issues (felony assault). pic.twitter.com/QkLrzvn30C — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) July 4, 2018

Mackel’s tweet did not specify which players the Pelicans are considering giving up in order to acquire Dennis Schroder from the Atlanta Hawks, but Bleacher Report wrote that he would be an instant improvement over Elfrid Payton, whom the Pelicans had recently signed to fill the void left by Rajon Rondo in free agency. Payton, who is the same age as Schroder at 24, averaged 12.7 points and 6.2 assists in 2017-18 for the Orlando Magic and Phoenix Suns.

As predicted by Clutch Points, a possible Dennis Schroder trade would also allow Jrue Holiday to retain his spot as starting shooting guard, though it remains to be seen if Schroder’s legal issues will pose an obstacle to the Hawks if they decide to trade him. The publication, however, hinted that Atlanta has “grown tired” of Schroder, which is likely the reason why they agreed to a draft day trade with the Dallas Mavericks and acquired fifth-overall pick Trae Young, who made history as an Oklahoma freshman as the first-ever player to lead the NCAA in both scoring and assists.