‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Refusing To Sign Contract, MTV Misses Out On Filming Custody Drama

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is still reportedly refusing to sign her contract to return to the series for Season 9, and MTV has already missed out on some major drama because of it.

According to a July 3 report by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Jenelle Evans is currently in the middle of a lot of scandal. Recently, the grandmother of her son, Kaiser, four, Doris Davidson, refused to return the little boy to his mother after she claimed he came to her house with bruises and marks all over his body.

Doris and her son, Nathan Griffith, both revealed that they believe Kaiser may be getting abused by Jenelle Evans and/or her husband David Eason. They are not considering filing for custody in hopes of getting Kaiser out of Jenelle’s home. However, because Evans has not yet signed on to return to Teen Mom 2 for Season 9, MTV cameras were unable to film any of the drama for the television series.

This means that if Jenelle does return for another season of the show, there will be some big moments missing, and fans won’t get to see it all go down. Earlier this week, Evans and Eason got Kaiser back and live streamed the entire ordeal.

“They were literally begging Jenelle to film yesterday. The producers really want this Kaiser stuff included in the show. They keep telling her it’s part of ‘her story’ and she will get a chance to show her side of what’s happening but she still said no,” an insider told the outlet.

“The contract situation is at a complete stop right now. She rejected the contract [the producers] sent her last week. She didn’t even read it once she saw that David wasn’t going to be allowed to participate, even behind the scenes. [MTV] is not negotiating with her on it, and Jenelle is not budging,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jenelle Evans recently took to Twitter to address the rumors that she may not be involved in Teen Mom 2 next season. When one fan revealed that they would no longer watch if Jenelle wasn’t on the show, Evans replied, “We will see! So far not looking pretty.”

Meanwhile, Jenelle reportedly wants David, who was fired from Teen Mom 2 earlier this year for making homophobic comments via Twitter, to be included in filming in some way. Evans is allegedly demanding that David be allowed at their home while filming is happening, and also be permitted to accompany her to the reunions and other filming obligations. However, it seems that there is a stalemate currently happening, and a resolution may not be in the cards.