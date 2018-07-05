Texas Mom Shoots Suspected Carjacker In The Face To Protect Kids In Backseat Of Her SUV

Maternal instincts will make women do everything in their power to protect their children. Just ask mom Michelle Booker-Hicks, who many are calling a hero.

According to Fox 13, Booker-Hicks was stopped at a Shell gas station along Interstate 35 near Camp Wisdom Road in southern Dallas around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night. WSNV shares that she went inside of the has station to pay for her fuel. As soon as she was done, she left the gas station and headed back to the pump where she saw that a man had jumped into her SUV and tried to drive the vehicle away.

But there was only one problem — Brooke’s two children, a two-year-old boy and four-year-old boy, were in the back seat. Her maternal instincts then kicked in and she ended up doing everything in her power to stop the man, telling him to get out to no avail before eventually shooting him right in the face.

“I proceeded to jump in my backseat and told the gentleman to stop… to get out the car. He would not get out of the car. He turned around and looked at me. I reached over the arm rest to get to my glove compartment and that’s when I fired at him,” Booker-Hicks explained.

When the hijacker was shot in the face, he ended up crashing the SUV into a fence and was soon after apprehended and arrested at the scene of the crime. Michelle says that she could have emptied the whole clip but she didn’t, claiming that she just wanted to give the assailant a warning shot instead.

The man was taken to the hospital following the attempted carjacking and is listed in stable condition. Luckily, Booker-Hicks and her two young children were not injured in the scary ordeal.

“I’m not a killer but I do believe in defending what’s mine. I hope that woke him up,” she said.

No charges have been given to the suspect but news outlets are reporting that he will most likely face charges of both kidnapping and the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle for carjacking. Fox 4 News identified the man as 36-year-old Ricky Wright.

And as news of the incident spread on social media, many people applauded Booker-Hicks for her quick thinking and for taking matters into her own hands to protect her children.

“Michelle Booker-Hicks is a hero.”

“Mom shoots would-be carjacker who tried to steal car w her kids inside. I SEE YOU #mamabear,” another fan wrote.

It’s nice to hear that the children are safe following the scary ordeal.