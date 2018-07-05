WWE Rumors: WWE Looking To Buy Huge Independent Promotion, According To ‘Wrestling Observer’

Could another developmental league be brought into WWE?

The main roster of WWE is extremely stacked from top to bottom and from Monday Night Raw to SmackDown Live. Still, they’re always looking for additional wrestling talent to be brought in from outside the company and they are still developing stars in NXT and on 205 Live. Now, there are rumors circulating that WWE is actually looking to purchase an independent wrestling promotion which they have worked with in the past, and it could be huge.

The Observer Newsletter, by way of Wrestling Inc., rumors are starting to swirl that WWE could end up buying the EVOLVE wrestling promotion at some point. It’s not the first time that these rumors have come about, but it appears they’re stronger than ever at this point.

If the sale were to happen, WWN Live’s EVOLVE would be under the banner of Vince McMahon’s company and air on the WWE Network. This would not only have the network showing past content from different promotions and new shows, but it would also have live (taped) action from both EVOLVE and NXT.

For now, the rumors of a sale involving EVOLVE heading to WWE are just speculation, and anything is possible to happen in one direction or the other.

WWE

For years, Vince McMahon has toyed with the idea of airing independent wrestling content on the WWE Network, but it has never come about. NXT is the primary focus of new wrestling content on the network and all other wrestling action comes from past episodes of Raw, SmackDown, pay-per-views, WCW, and more.

Any other new content comes from podcasts or shows such as Ride Along, Camp WWE, and others.

In the past, Vince McMahon has looked at the idea of airing wrestling content from EVOLVE, ICW, and PROGRESS on the WWE Network. The companies have had a pretty good working relationship with WWE and received some promotion from the wrestling giant on their websites and social media accounts.

At WrestleMania Axxess in New Orleans earlier this year, the WWN and EVOLVE Tag Team Championships were defended in a WWE ring. As reported by the official website of WWE, it was all part of the working relationship between the two companies which has gone both ways.

There have also been moments in the past when WWE and NXT superstars have appeared at EVOLVE shows and at their training facility. Sami Zayn, William Regal, and current NXT Champion Aleister Black are just a few of those who have made their way to EVOLVE while being under contract with WWE. Will the independent wrestling promotion ever air on Vince McMahon’s own network? That remains to be seen, but rumors are heating up again.