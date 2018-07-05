Sarah Hyland Shares Scars In Tiny Bikini As She Celebrates Fourth Of July

'Modern Family' star Sarah Hyland pushed her health issues to the side and embraced her scars as she let loose for the 4th of July in a tiny bikini

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland has faced some serious health challenges lately, but she seems to be recovering nicely and was ready to do some celebrating for the Fourth of July. The actress donned a tiny bikini as she embraced the holiday with friends and she decided to embrace the scars from her recent surgery in the process.

Sarah Hyland shared several updates on her Fourth of July celebration via her Instagram Stories. The 27-year-old Modern Family actress wore oversized sunglasses along with Arizona Daphne swimwear that included black bikini bottoms with a white bikini top.

In the first photo Hyland posted, she added a hashtag about her scars being on display. Sarah also shared a candid shot that most definitely got her fans buzzing, as she was kneeling on a blanket, hair windblown, as she sipped a drink out of a plastic pineapple cup of some kind.

Hyland was recently hospitalized for a brief time and fans know that she has a chronic kidney condition and other health challenges that tend to interrupt her daily plans. Sarah had a kidney transplant in 2012 to combat kidney dysplasia and it seems those are the scars she was embracing rather than hiding with her steamy bikini shots. The actress received a kidney from her father and she’s been quite open about these health challenges over the past few years.

Sarah Hyland / Instagram Stories Sarah Hyland / Instagram Stories

People explains that the Modern Family star’s hospitalization last month was due to an unknown health issue. She shared updates at the time that revealed she was in pretty rough condition, however she does seem to be doing much better now. Hyland recently detailed that she had been given the go-ahead to get back in the gym and it seems she’s been working on an upcoming movie again as well.

Unfortunately, it looks like Sarah spent the Fourth of July holiday away from her Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise beau Wells Adams. The two have been a couple for a while now, but he was back home in Nashville, Tennessee for this year’s 4th.

Wells Adams / Instagram Stories

Adams was hanging with folks like Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and her fiance Shawn Booth along with Miley Cyrus’ older sister Brandi Cyrus for the mid-week holiday. However, Wells did post a shot of Hyland in his Instagram Stories, noting that he missed her.

Modern Family fans are thrilled to see Sarah Hyland looking healthy again and are anxious to see what comes next for her when it comes to her beau Wells Adams. Could an engagement be coming soon as many people suspect?