53-Year-Old Brooke Shields Shows Off Incredible Body In Skimpy Red Bikini

It seems as though Brooke Shields is just getting more confident with age.

Two days ago, the actress shared a rare bikini photo with her 552,000-plus Instagram followers and she left very little to the imagination in the sexy number. In the picture, the actress walks down a set of black metal stairs as she poses smack dab in the middle of the staircase. The 53-year-old looks amazing with her long hair slicked back and a pair of earrings.

From the photo, it’s easy to see that Shields sizzles in her two-piece red bikini, which perfectly showcases her toned tummy and legs. In the photo, she oozes confidence and it comes as no shock that her army of Instagram followers gave the post a ton of attention. Over the course of just a few days, Shields has already earned 18,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments.

Many fans took time to comment on the photo to let Brooke know how amazing her body looks, especially for her age. Countless other fans had no words, just emojis — especially in the form of fire emojis and heart-eye emojis to express their thoughts on the sexy snapshot. A few other fans referenced her role in the hit film, Blue Lagoon.

“Unbelievable!! A complete and total smoke show!! Rock it girl.”

“Always a classy lady. The ab work is paying off,” one more fan wrote.

“You heading to the Blue Lagoon?” another fan asked.

A post shared by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields) on Jul 3, 2018 at 7:55am PDT

But Brooke wasn’t always this confident with her bikini body, stating in an In Style piece that she used to wear bikinis that would go down to her knees. But now, even though she’s 53-years-old, the actress says that she feels way more confident showing off her body than she had in the past.

“Only recently, while meeting with a trainer in preparation for knee surgery, have I become fully cognizant of how to strengthen my muscles. That’s why I was so proud to post these bikini pictures on Instagram: I had been working so hard.”

In the piece, Shields also tells readers that everyone was different body types and builds and what looks good on one person may not look good on another person. She found that you need to look at “your individual physiological structure” and play up the strong points of your body by asking yourself “what do I have” and then highlight that.

One thing’s for sure — her confidence and new attitude toward her envious body has certainly paid off.