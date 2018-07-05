Foldable Samsung Galaxy X Might Get Unveiled Before Galaxy S10, Prominent Leaker Claims

The Samsung Galaxy X has been the subject of many a rumor, thanks to reports that it will come with a foldable display, a feature that could set it apart from the iPhone and other competitors in the flagship phone market. There has been some talk of the device getting unveiled sometime in the first half of 2019, but a new report hints at a more specific timeframe for the Galaxy X’s reveal.

According to a report from BGR that cited a tweet from noted leaker “Ice Universe,” the Samsung Galaxy X will be announced at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show, which is scheduled to kick off on January 8. If the rumors turn out to be true, this would mark a diversion from Samsung’s usual launch strategy, as Samsung typically announces other consumer electronics devices at the annual Las Vegas-based expo. This year, for instance, the South Korean tech giant debuted several new televisions, laptops, and smart devices, while also unveiling its Bixby smart assistant and its new Exynos 9810 chipset, as further noted by GSM Arena.

Meanwhile, Samsung will reportedly be unveiling another high-end smartphone shortly just one month after CES 2019. “Ice Universe” also predicted that the Samsung Galaxy S10 will follow in the tradition of previous Galaxy S flagships and get unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, which takes place in the last week of February. GSM Arena added that the Galaxy S10 will come with two versions, including a Plus version, which is expected to come with three cameras, facial recognition, and an under-display fingerprint reader as its key selling features.

CES2019：Galaxy X

MWC2019：Galaxy S10 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 4, 2018

The Samsung Galaxy X could arrive sooner than expected, but Galaxy S10 might be later https://t.co/89QZaxvfKS pic.twitter.com/m02s6Xheau — TechRadar (@techradar) July 5, 2018

Two months prior to GSM Arena’s new report on the Samsung Galaxy X and its rumored release date, the same publication cited reports from South Korea that suggested the exact opposite — the Galaxy S10 getting unveiled at CES, and the Galaxy X making its debut at MWC. That report, however, acknowledged that it sounded unusual for Samsung to unveil a new flagship phone at CES, again citing the company’s tendency to focus on products other than its smartphones at the event.

According to GSM Arena, the Samsung Galaxy X’s basic specifications are rumored to include a 4.5-inch display that unfolds to become a larger 7.3-inch screen, as well as a battery that might also be “flexible.” A recent report from TechSpot filled in a few other details on the device’s expected specs, noting that the Galaxy X might come with a Snapdragon 845 processor and “at least” 6GB RAM, and a price point expected to be in the $1,850 range.