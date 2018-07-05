Chucky To Cause New Havoc In Remake Of ‘Child’s Play,’ But There’s Already A Problem

The awesome not-so 'Good Guy' is keeping busy lately, but will the remake work?

There have been seven films in the Child’s Play franchise and news recently came about that a TV series is coming for Chucky, but a reboot as well? It’s something that often happens in the world of the horror movie and it appears as if MGM is looking to fast-track a remake of Child’s Play to the big screen, but there is already a problem. MGM is moving ahead with a reboot of the movie franchise, but the creators are going to be working on the TV series and not the film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lars Klevberg is going to direct the reboot of Child’s Play from a script written by Tyler Burton. David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith (Stephen King’s It remake) will be the producers, but there is no word yet on how the story will actually go.

In the original movie from 1988, a Good Guy doll is possessed by the spirit of a serial killer and he continues his murdering ways in graphic fashion. It is expected that the remake will take the overall premise and continue on with it, but it’s not confirmed just how much.

The interesting part of this whole thing is that the Child’s Play creators Don Mancini and franchise producer David Kirschner will be working on the TV series at the same time, and that’s a bit of a conflict.

MGM / United Artists

As reported by Bloody-Disgusting, the TV series is going to continue on with some of the plot points from the most recent movie in the franchise which was Cult of Chucky in 2017. When taking that into consideration, it raises an even bigger problem with some fans of the series.

Why reboot a franchise that is still successful in its original run?

Cult of Chucky was the seventh film in the franchise that started in 1988, and it has continued to be popular and do well. While some of the movies weren’t great and had some questionable moments, it’s hard to deny that they are still fun and the character of Chucky is one that has become iconic in the horror genre.

Child’s Play – 1988

Child’s Play 2 – 1990

Child’s Play 3 – 1991

Bride of Chucky – 1998

Seed of Chucky – 2004

Curse of Chucky – 2013

Cult of Chucky – 2017

It appears as if MGM is looking to reboot and remake Child’s Play as quickly as possible to maybe beat the TV series to the punch. Production on the new theatrical movie is set to begin in Vancouver this September.

Mancini and Kirschner told Bloody-Disgusting that MGM reached out to them on a number of occasions to inquire about remaking Child’s Play and giving them executive producer credits. Both refused the offer as they wanted to keep moving ahead with the TV series and additional sequels.

MGM

Brad Dourif likely won’t voice Chucky in the reboot/remake

With the creators working on the TV series of Child’s Play, they obviously won’t have anything to do with the reboot, and neither will Chucky’s iconic voice. Brad Dourif has been the voice of the evil Good Guy for seven movies and he is a part of the TV show which means he will not have anything to do with a reboot.

BD does state that the reboot is going to have Chucky back as the murdering doll, but he won’t be possessed by an evil spirit. This time around, the doll’s artificial intelligence will go off the rails and cause it to start murdering people.

The Child’s Play franchise is one that has not only been lucrative over the years, but it has also been a lot of fun. Chucky is one of the true icons in the horror genre and it’s good to see him getting attention with a new TV series and a reboot of his original film. The only issue here is that the two new productions may actually end up competing with one another and it’s going to be hard to see a Chucky movie without the voice of Brad Dourif.