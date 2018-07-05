‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ First Look: Kourtney Kardashian Accuses Sisters Of Bringing Her Down

The brand new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians is set to debut in August, and a new sneak peek of the season has just been released.

According to a July 5 report by Entertainment Tonight, Keeping Up with the Kardashians will likely show some very intense storylines in the upcoming episodes. In the first look at the season, Kourtney Kardashian is seen crying and accusing her sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, of bringing her down.

“I’m not going to be around people that bring me down a daily basis,” Kourtney Kardashian screams through tears at her sisters. In another clip, Kim reveals that Kourtney “doesn’t want to be a Kardashian anymore.” Meanwhile, Kourtney’s former boyfriend and baby daddy, Scott Disick, is seen revealing that his ex “fires missiles” at him all of the time.

Khloe Kardashian also chimes in during the Keeping Up with the Kardashians first look. “We’re each other’s best friends and biggest defenders, but we need to refocus,” she says in the clip. Khloe will be sharing a lot of her pregnancy during the upcoming season, and it seems fans may also see her relationship issues with baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, who was busted cheating on her only days before she gave birth to daughter True.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the sisters have been doing their own things as of late. Khloe Kardashian spent much of the year living in Cleveland with Tristan Thompson, and recently returned to L.A. in June. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian often spends time out of California with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. The couple has been in Italy for the past two weeks on a romantic getaway and were recently joined by Kourtney’s three children, Mason, eight, Penelope, five, and Reign, three, whom she shares with Scott Disick.

Kim Kardashian has also been traveling the world. She’s been spending time at home in Calabasas, as well as heading off for events with husband Kanye West. Kim and Kanye have been busy celebrating many things over the past few months, including their wedding anniversary, Kanye’s birthday, their daughter North’s birthday, and Kanye’s album release.

They even recently returned to Paris for Fashion Week for the first time since Kim’s terrifying 2016 robbery. All the while, the sisters have also been busy with their parenting duties. Kourtney’s three children often keep her busy, while Kim and Kanye also have three little ones at home, including five-month-old baby girl, Chicago. Khloe is also learning the ropes of motherhood with her three-month-old daughter, True.

It seems that there will be a lot to cover when Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for a new season next month, and fans won’t want to miss a minute of the drama.