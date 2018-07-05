Khloe Kardashian Calls Out Kendall Jenner For ‘Photoshopping’ Her Instagram Pictures

Khloe Kardashian loves teasing her sisters, and she has really been trolling Kendall Jenner on Instagram in the past couple of weeks.

According to a July 5 report by Hollywood Life, Kendall Jenner posted a sexy snapshot of herself wearing a high-cut white bikini with a red and white striped blouse over top during Khloe Kardashian’s Fourth of July party on Wednesday.

In the photo, Kendall Jenner looks every bit the high paid model that she is, as she poses for the camera while lounging poolside during the holiday party. Kendall captioned the photo with a simple American flag emoji, but Khloe Kardashian had more to say about the snapshot.

“Can you stop photoshopping your face into my body. It’s getting weird now,” Kardashian commented on the photo. This is the second time in as many weeks that Khloe has made this joke on one of Kendall’s sexy Instagram photos. It seems that Kardashian may be a bit envious of her younger sister’s smoking hot bikini body.

However, Khloe Kardashian is no slouch either. Despite giving birth to her first child, daughter True Thompson, just three months ago, Khloe is looking amazing and used her Fourth of July party to show off her post-baby body in an orange spandex outfit from the Yeezy Season 7 collection.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kardashian posted a few videos of herself wearing the form-fitting ensemble and drew a lot of compliments from her fans, including her sister, Kim Kardashian. Eventually, Khloe shared a photo of herself in the spandex outfit to her Instagram feed, and fans went wild.

In the photo, Khloe Kardashian is wearing the skin tight, bright neon outfit, which she pairs with a some Yeezy sneakers, some futuristic looking sunglasses, and her signature large hoop earrings. Kardashian also wore her long, wavy blonde hair in a high ponytail on top of her head. “Moms home,” she captioned the snapshot.

Hollywood Life reports that Khloe Kardashian’s post-baby body is getting close to Kendall Jenner status as she’s been working out hard and dieting to get back into shape. The new mom is said to be eating starches such as rice and potatoes for energy during the day, but staying away from the food at night. She has also been eating fish, such as salmon, and has been using berries and other fruits to help curb her cravings for sweet treats.

It seems that Khloe Kardashian could be using Kendall Jenner as body inspiration as she continues her fitness journey just weeks after welcoming baby True.