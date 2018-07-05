Paul McCartney Announces First New Dates Of ‘Freshen Up’ Tour

Paul McCartney has announced his first official dates for his new “Freshen Up” tour which will start in Canada this September.

The tour will begin on September 17 and will see the legendary rocker hit up Quebec, Winnipeg, Montreal, and wrap up in Edmonton, Alberta, on September 30. Each show marks the first time in nearly five years McCartney has played the Canadian city.

The tour will be McCartney’s chance to perform all new tracks from his upcoming studio album, Egypt Station, which is slated to hit stores on September 7. In a statement issued by McCartney, the former Beatle stated the following.

“We’ve always had such a fantastic time playing shows in Canada. We can’t wait to return in September for what should be another special run of shows. We are looking forward to freshening up our show and playing some of our songs from the new album alongside those songs we know you like to hear. Get ready to rock Canada!”

After the four-show run in Canada, McCartney will then travel back home to the UK and wrap up the year with three shows, one which is a hometown show in Liverpool.

In addition to the small tour across Canada and the UK, McCartney will headline this year’s Austin City Limits festival in October. The two-weekend festival is the only North American dates he has listed for 2018.

(L-R) Musicians Rusty Anderson, Paul McCartney and Brian Ray perform during Desert Trip at the Empire Polo Field. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Egypt Station will be McCartney’s first album since 2013’s NEW and 17th studio album as a solo artist. The album sees McCartney working with producer Greg Kurstin (Adele, Beck, Foo Fighters), who produced all but one song on the album’s 14-song tracklist. The album takes its name from one of McCartney’s paintings. Fans were also treated to two new singles: a soothing ballad “I Don’t Know” and a raucous foot-stomper “Come On to Me.”

The album will also include two instrumental tracks titled “Station I” and “Station II,” an acoustic ballad “Happy With You,” and a seven-minute multi-part suite “Despite Repeated Warnings,” which closes out the album.

“Egypt Station starts off at the station on the first song and then each song is like a different station,” says McCartney.

Egypt Station is available for pre-order at Paul McCartney’s official site. Fans can pre-order the album in several deluxe edition formats as well as a super deluxe edition that will feature bonus tracks which have yet to be announced.

Paul McCartney’s “Freshen Up” Tour Dates

September 17- Quebec City, QC at Videotron Centre

September 20 – Montreal, QC at Bell Centre

September 28 – Winnipeg, MB at Bell MTS Place

September 30 – Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place

December 12 – Liverpool, UK at Echo Arena

December 14 – Glasgow, UK at SSE Hydro

December 16 – London, UK at O2 Arena