Donald Trump Should Be Greeted With Mockery And Derision When He Visits UK, Writes Erich McElroy

McElroy is an American living in London, who writes for The Independent.

Donald Trump should be greeted with mockery and derision when he visits the United Kingdom next month, writes an American journalist living in London.

In a column for The Independent, Erich McElroy writes that he rejects the notion, advocated by some of his fellow Brits, that Trump should be banned from visiting the United Kingdom. Instead, McElroy writes, Trump should be greeted “give him a welcome only the UK can.” He doesn’t mean that in a good way.

“He needs the David-Blaine-hamburger-outside-of-a-glass-box-treatment.”

McElroy is referring to the October 2003 stunt in which Blaine sat in a transparent box suspended in the air, for 44 days, not eating. Londoners banged drums and sounded foghorns to keep him awake, as The Scotsman reported at the time. Some pelted his box with rotten eggs. One person flew a remote-controlled helicopter, complete with dangling hamburger, in order to tempt the starving Blaine.

McElroy considers the event a high-water mark in the history of British mockery. And Trump deserves the same when he comes to town, says the writer.

“The total derision and ridicule that greeted Blaine’s stupid stunt was a work of art in itself.”

He also hopes that Trump will be met with widespread protests – and with any luck, he writes, the numbers of those protesting Trump will eclipse the number of people who turned out for Trump’s inauguration. It won’t be hard, he writes.

“It won’t take more than about 10 people.”

Former FBI director James Comey calls Trump's claim that his inauguration crowd was bigger than Obama's "a lie" https://t.co/VZxr5vAk2v pic.twitter.com/23zoTGMgaz — CNN (@CNN) April 16, 2018

Trump will also be greeted with an unflattering float when he visits London. As The Hill reports, London mayor Sadiq Khan, himself not a fan of Trump, has approved a blimp that looks like Donald Trump as a baby to fly over London.

“The Mayor supports the right to peaceful protest and understands that this can take many different forms.”

'Trump Baby' blimp approved to fly over London during Trump visit: https://t.co/4bCKz5pBVT pic.twitter.com/3iNbjJCOeG — The Hill (@thehill) July 5, 2018

McElroy also rejects the notion that Trump should be banned from visiting the United Kingdom. However, the Lord Mayor of at least one England city has failed to heed McElroy’s advice. As reported by the Inquisitr, Magid Magid, the Lord Mayor of Sheffield, called Trump a “wasteman” and said he is not welcome in his city.

“I Magid Magid, lord mayor & first citizen of this city hereby declare that not only is Donald J Trump a WASTEMAN, but he is also henceforth banned from the great city of Sheffield!”

Of course, that ban is more symbolic than anything, as he lacks the power to ban anyone from entering the city.

Trump is scheduled to begin his visit to the U.K. on July 13.