‘Teen Mom 2’: David Eason Tells Fans Jenelle Evans Is ’13 Weeks’ Pregnant

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is no stranger to scandal and controversy, and neither is her husband, David Eason. The pair, who have currently been engaged in a bitter custody battle over Evans’ youngest son, Kaiser, are now speaking out, and David may have dropped a huge bombshell on fans.

According to a July 5 report by Radar Online, Jenelle Evans and David Eason have been accused of abusing little Kaiser by his grandmother, Nathan Griffith’s mother, Doris Davidson. Doris refused to return the little boy to his mother after he came to visit her and she claimed had bruises and marks on his body.

After a bitter battle, Jenelle Evans picked up her son from Doris Davidson on Tuesday, and David Eason live streamed the reunion. During the live video some fans believed that Jenelle appeared to have a small baby bump. When asked if Evans was pregnant, Eason replied to fans, “Yeah. 13 weeks,” then revealing that baby is “a girl.”

However, fans were not convinced that David Eason was telling the truth. “Guys it’s a joke,” one fan commented. “I think David was 100 percent being sarcastic,” another one said. As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, Jenelle Evans is often at the center of pregnancy rumors, and already has three children, Jace, 8, whom she shares with former boyfriend, Andrew Lewis, Kaiser, 4, whose father is Nathan Griffith, and Ensley, 1, whom she shares with husband David Eason. David also has two children from previously relationships, a daughter named Maryssa and a son named Kaden.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jenelle Evans’ custody battle with Doris isn’t the only one she has to worry about. Evans’ mother, Barbara, currently has custody of her oldest son, Jace, and it seems she may be planning to let Jace tell the court exactly what he thinks of his living situation when he turns 10, and is old enough to decide where he wants to live.

During a recent episode of Teen Mom 2, Barbara Evans picked up Jace after he had spent spring break with Jenelle Evans and David Eason, and it seems that Jace did not have a good time. The 8-year-old told his grandmother that Jenelle and David wouldn’t allow his little brother Kaiser to go on a boat trip with the family, and instead put him in daycare.

When Barbara asked Jace why Jenelle and David would do that, the third grader stated because they’re both a “piece of s—,” shocking fans of the show.

Viewers can see more of Jenelle Evans on Teen Mom 2, which airs Monday nights on MTV.