Miley Cyrus Dons Red, White & Blue Bikini To Celebrate The Fourth

'Party in the U.S.A' singer shows off her patriotic side.

Singer Miley Cyrus went full-on red, white, and blue to celebrate the United States of America on the Fourth of July. She took things back to her country roots in her star-spangled outfit, and then later she flaunted her taut body in a striped bikini.

The “Party in the USA” singer took to Instagram stories to wish her 76.2 million followers a happy Fourth of July yesterday. In her first two stories, she wore a country and western style sleeveless mini dress complete with white fringe and red and blue sparkles. She paired the festive look with matching cowboy boots in the same colors, sunglasses with spikes resembling the crown on the Statue of Liberty, and a star-spangled crown completed her ensemble.

Her first snap wished fans a happy fourth, and in her second snap, she wrote, “Party in the USA today. You know I will.” Her caption referenced her hit 2009 pop song “Party in the U.S.A.,” which ended up being popular on iTunes yesterday rising to number 15.

Later, the 25-year-old also tweeted an image of herself to her 41.3 million followers perched atop a floating bald eagle with red, white and blue wings in a backyard pool. According to a Pop Sugar report, Cyrus wore a sparkly Solid + Striped Elle Top and matching Elle bottom. She kept the fun patriotic crown to complete her bikini look.

Miley on her Instagram story “Party In The USA Today, you know I will!” pic.twitter.com/U2dnM9c3O9 — MileyCyrus Updates (@CyrusIsMyVirus) July 4, 2018

Cyrus also enjoyed showing off her dancing skills as shimmied and moved around to Chun-Li by Nikki Minaj during the party she hosted to celebrate Independence Day.

Video of Miley dancing to Chun-Li by @NICKIMINAJ at her 4th Of July party last night pic.twitter.com/CqOxRGNU7D — MileyCyrus Updates (@CyrusIsMyVirus) July 5, 2018

Despite her outspoken dislike of the Trump Administration policies, the “Wrecking Ball” singer did not let politics keep her from celebrating her country yesterday.

One person who didn’t feature in Cyrus’s Fourth of July celebration images was her fiance, Liam Hemsworth. He may not have been there, or he might have tried to stay out of the limelight.

Recently, Inquisitr reported on rumors that the couple married in a secret ceremony a few weeks back at Cyrus’s L.A. residence. However, since that time, no confirmation of those rumors occurred, which means she might have hosted a big party a few weeks back, or it’s possible that they have kept a lid on their union.

As far as the world’s concerned, Cyrus and Hemsworth, who first got engaged in 2012 before calling it off in 2013 and then getting engaged again last year, are still dating instead of husband and wife. For now, she’s partying in the USA.