Viral Video: Man Attacked And Harassed At Whataburger For Wearing ‘Make America Great Again’ Hat

It would be an understatement to say that we live in divisive times. With a number of hot button political and social issues dominating headlines, as well as the wavering approval ratings of President Trump, for some, it has become commonplace to engage in debate with friends, family, and even complete strangers.

Unfortunately, a young Texas teenager found himself in an embarrassing situation following a late night trip for some fast food.

As reported by Business Insider, a viral video has been making the rounds on Twitter, showing a man snatching a teenager’s ‘Make America Great Again’ (MAGA) hat, right before throwing a drink in his face.

16-year-old Hunter Richard was out for a late night trip to a San Antonio Whataburger, where he some friends were grabbing a quick bite to eat. They were soon accosted by another patron, who was quick to harass them. A portion of this interaction was caught on video by one of Hunter’s friends, which was uploaded to Twitter:

“So went out for a 2am snack and my friend (wearing a MAGA hat) had his hat stolen and a drink thrown in his face (and mine, you can see my arms on the left of the video)”

The video (which we’ve embedded below) has been seen more than two million times. After throwing a drink in Hunter’s face, the unidentified man begins walking away, not before dishing out a few expletives.

Hunter spoke to local news station WOAI-TV, identifying himself as the individual whose hat was stolen. He also had this to say:

“I support my president, and if you don’t, let’s have a conversation about it instead of ripping my hat off. I just think a conversation about politics is more productive for the entire whole rather than taking my hat and yelling subjective words to me.”

WOAI has reported that police are investigating the incident in question, and attempts are being made across social media platforms to identify the harasser. Fox News also covered the incident, and reported that the man who assaulted Hunter has been fired from his job, having worked at a local bar.

Business Insider has reached out to Whataburger, but the Texas-based chain did not immediately respond for comment.

This is not the first time that Donald Trump supporters have been targeted and harassed for wearing ‘MAGA’ hats. Earlier this year, we reported on another young man who was threatened and intimated by Cheesecake Factory employees in Miami, Florida for wearing the same hat.