Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons Getting ‘More Serious’ As They’re Spotted Getting Cozy On The Fourth Of July

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons’ relationship continues to heat up. The couple has been spotted all over L.A. together, and it looks like things are starting to get a bit more serious in their relationship.

According to a July 5 report by People Magazine, Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons were spotted showing some PDA during Khloe Kardashian’s Fourth of July party on Wednesday, and sources say that things are going well for the young couple.

“They seem to have a great time together. Kendall looks happy with Ben. You can tell she is enjoying her summer,” one source revealed. “They do seem a bit more serious,” a second source added.

However, despite how much Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons may like each other, it doesn’t seem that the model is looking to get super serious with anyone at this point in her life. Kendall is one of the highest paid models in the world and has a very busy work schedule. She is often out of town, and the country, walking the runway and participating in photo shoots.

Meanwhile, Ben Simmons was recently named the NBA Rookie Of The Year and is gearing up to return to his team the Philadelphia 76ers in hopes of making a major playoff push in the 2018-2019 season, especially with LeBron James now out of the Eastern Conference.

“Kendall is having fun. She doesn’t want a serious relationship and is just enjoying being single,” the source said. “She feels that whenever she has been serious about guys in the past, it’s kind of a mess and doesn’t work out. She invested time in the relationship with Blake Griffin. She isn’t planning on doing the same right now,” an insider dished.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are allegedly living together in L.A. The couple is reportedly sharing a rental house near the trendy Grove and Fairfax area.

TMZ reports that the rental house costs $25,000 per month and boasts five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a swimming pool. While it is unclear whose name is on the lease, it has been revealed that the term of the lease if for “several months.”

The outlet speculates that since Kendall Jenner recently bought Charlie Sheen’s former Beverly Hills home that she could be using the L.A. rental as a crash pad while her new house undergoes renovations.

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons’ romance has been called a summer fling in the past, and it seems that fans will have to wait and see if the pair can make their romance last when fall rolls around.