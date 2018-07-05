London Mayor Says ‘Angry Baby’ Trump Balloon Can Fly Over City During President’s Visit

Protesters will make a statement citing their disapproval over POTUS' policies.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan will reportedly allow protesters to fly a blimp over parliament that will portray President Donald Trump as an “angry” baby during his upcoming visit to the city noted Khan’s office to Reuters. Trump is scheduled to arrive in London to meet with Queen Elizabeth and Prime Minister Theresa May.

There are some Britons, noted Reuters, that see the president as “crude, volatile and opposed to their values on a range of issues.”

“The mayor supports the right to peaceful protest and understands that this can take many different forms,” a spokesman for Khan said to the site. “His city operations team have met with the organizers and have given them permission to use Parliament Square Garden as a grounding point for the blimp.”

A spokesman for London’s mayor also noted to Reuters that protesters would also “need permission from the police and air traffic services to fly the balloon.”

Khan has been outspoken in his opposition to Trump’s visit and criticized the president over his tweets following the terror attacks in London in 2017, as reported by CNN. Khan’s reassurance to Londoners not to worry about the increased police presence following the attacks drew a rebuttal from Trump on Twitter. Trump then stated on the social media site, “Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his ‘no reason to be alarmed’ statement.”

Khan also opposed Trump’s decision to ban people from entering the United States from a list of mainly Muslim countries.

The site’s official Crowdfunding page claims a group of activists was inspired to create and fly the balloon due to their disagreements over the president’s policies and actions. They have met their goal of over $26,000 American dollars to fund the project.

The Hill noted that the blimp’s owners are allowed to fly the 20-foot tall float during the hours of 9:30 am and 11:30 am on July 13 during a protest march scheduled in London at the same time.

“Following a huge groundswell of public support for our plan, it looks like City Hall has rediscovered its sense of humor,” activist Leo Murray said in a statement as reported by Reuters. “Trump Baby will fly!”

The Washington Examiner reported that the group has far exceeded the amount of money they needed to raise to make the Trump balloon fly. Allegedly after Trump’s London visit, the group plans to fly the balloon around the world, following the president wherever he goes. The group was quoted in the Examiner as wanting to “troll” the president “from the skies.”

The blimp is described on the site as being an “orange, inflatable baby with a malevolent face and tiny hands.” It is 19 feet tall.