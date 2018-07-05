Watch Trump-Supporting Teen Hunter Richard Attacked On Video For Wearing MAGA Hat

In a San Antonio Whataburger restaurant, a 16-year-old, Hunter Richard, was assaulted by an identified man for wearing a Make American Great Again Hat.

The viral clip shows an unidentified male throwing a drink in Hunter’s direction while uttering “you ain’t supporting s***,” followed by a racial slur before exiting the restaurant with the stolen MAGA hat.

The 16-year-old was dining with a friend at a Whataburger restaurant in Thousand Oaks when the assault occurred, according to The Independent.

“I support my President and if you don’t let’s have a conversation about it instead of ripping my hat off. I just think a conversation about politics is more productive for the entire world rather than taking my hat and yelling subjective words to me,” Richard said.

“I didn’t think it was going to generate the amount like what people are doing, I was looking at the comments by some people and ‘they are like this is uncalled for’ and other people [have] mixed opinions but I didn’t think it would blow up to what it is now,” the 16-year-old told News 4, San Antonio.

The viral clip has over 2 million views on Twitter and was reportedly posted on Facebook.

The teen said he did not do anything to provoke the unidentified man. His face is clearly visible in the video and police in Texas are reportedly looking for the suspect.

The twitter account that posted the video claims that the man has been arrested. However, the account has not been verified as Hunter’s official account.

This is the latest incident amid growing tension between Trump supporters and his opponents.

Rep. Maxine Waters called on her supporters to confront members of the Trump administration in public in protest of the “zero tolerance” policy that led to parents being separated from their children at the border.

Last week a restaurant manager was fired in Canada for refusing to serve a man wearing a MAGA. Sarah Sanders, the current White House Press Secretary to President Donald Trump was asked to leave a restaurant recently as a moral protest against the President’s policies.

A Trump supporter punched a standing passenger in a train while putting up stickers for the conspiracy site website.

The MAGA hat is seen by some opponents of President Trump as an endorsement of his perceived racism, misogyny and bigotry.

The largest single-day protest in the history of the United States was in reaction to Trump’s inauguration and previous rhetoric.