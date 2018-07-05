Tristan Thompson Reportedly Wants To Become The Cavs Next Superstar Following LeBron James’ Departure

The Cleveland Cavaliers are down, but they may not be out. Fans were stunned when LeBron James made the announcement that he would be leaving the Cavs and heading to the L.A. Lakers after promising many in Northeast Ohio that he would finish his career with the team. Now Tristan Thompson is reportedly hoping to stay with the team and get them back on track.

According to a July 5 report by Hollywood Life, Tristan Thompson is dedicated to playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers despite LeBron James’ decision to leave the team. Sources reveal that Thompson knows that anything could happen without James suited up for the Cavs, and that he would very much like to help build the team back up following the devastating blow.

Sources tell the outlet that Tristan is hoping to return to the Cavaliers and become a dominate player for the team. Thompson reportedly feels like he has the opportunity to do something special in Cleveland, and that his career could sore without LeBron on the court.

“Now that LeBron is gone, the Cleveland Cavaliers are in a situation where almost anything can happen, but with those thoughts as they are, nobody expects them to even get close to the NBA Finals. [Tristan] feels like this could be a great opening and opportunity to where he could become a superstar in the NBA,” the insider reveals.

The source goes on to say that Tristan Thompson plans to “take the next two seasons of his career to make himself into something special. And he feels he can make that happen in Cleveland,” adding that Thompson’s first choice is to stay with the team and not be traded.

Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson’s baby mama, Khloe Kardashian, may feel differently. Sources claim that Khloe would like it if Tristan played somewhere in California so that she could be closer to her famous family, and that their daughter, True, could grow up alongside her cousins.

“Khloe would love it if daughter True could grow up surrounded by Chicago and the rest of her cousins, all the time,” an insider dished, adding that Kardashian believes if Thompson could somehow continue to play alongside LeBron James it would be great for his career.

While Tristan Thompson seemingly has big plans to help the Cavs get through the season without LeBron James, he may not get the chance. There is talk that Cleveland could get rid of all of their contracts and look to rebuild around their new draft pick, Collin Sexton, which could mean Tristan may be traded to another team in the future.