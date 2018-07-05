Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body In Skin Tight Yeezy Spandex Outfit

Khloe Kardashian is seemingly feeling more comfortable showing off her post-baby body in the last couple of weeks. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star rocked a skintight orange spandex outfit from the Yeezy Season 7 collection for her big Fourth of July party on Wednesday and took to Instagram to show it all off.

According to a July 5 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian has been working hard to get her revenge body back in shape following the birth of her 3-month-old baby girl, True Thompson. The reality star has been hitting the gym on the regular and has even been documenting her workouts for fans.

Meanwhile, the exercise seems to be working, and Khloe is looking great. Her post-baby body has certainly bounced back in no time at all, and she used her Fourth of July party to show off all the progress she’s made by wearing a form-fitting neon bodysuit to celebrate America’s birthday.

Not only did Khloe Kardashian post a few videos of herself wearing the orange spandex outfit on her Instagram story, she also published a sexy photo of herself from the day on her social media feed. In the photo, Khloe is kneeling down as she shows off her curves while also wearing Yeezy sneakers and a pair of sunglasses. She also wore her signature large hoop earrings for the occasion. Khloe topped off the look by wearing her long, wavy blonde hair in a high ponytail on top of her head.

Moms Home!! Yeezy Season 7 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 4, 2018 at 9:59pm PDT

The report reveals that Kardashian is not only working out to get her body back after baby, but that she’s sticking to a healthy diet, eating starches such as rice and potatoes for energy during the day, but avoiding those foods at night. She’s also been eating salmon, and supplementing her sweet treats for things such as berries and other fruits after dinner instead of reaching for a dessert.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian was recently spotted in a bikini for the first time since giving birth to baby True. Kendall Jenner posted a video of Khloe rocking a yellow bikini by the pool over the weekend, but Kardashian took to Twitter to reveal that the video was a bit deceiving.

“I’m just seeing that Kendall posted a video of me in a bikini… Thank God she knows her angles LOL cuz I do not look like I did in that video LOL laying down is a game changer. I had an hour to hang with Kenny while True was napping,” Khloe wrote about slipping back into her bikini for the first time since giving birth.