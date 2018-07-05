WWE Rumors: Nia Jax And Alexa Bliss’ Friendship Might Have Ended In Real Life, Dave Meltzer Claims

Meltzer also noted that Jax's recent social media comments about Bliss have also landed her in trouble with WWE officials.

Despite the fact they have been feuding on WWE television for most of the year so far, Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss’ real-life friendship had been extensively documented by wrestling publications and on Total Divas. However, recent rumors suggest that the friendship had recently ended, with Jax reportedly in trouble with WWE officials for liking negative social media posts about the current Raw Women’s Champion.

Earlier this week, Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer took to the F4WOnline forums to respond to a member who asked about Jax’s recent social media actions, where she unfollowed Bliss and liked comments that disparaged her on-air rival and erstwhile real-life best friend. As explained by Cageside Seats, Meltzer said that the apparent rift in Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss’ friendship is not part of a storyline, and has also resulted in Jax having “real-life heat” with WWE higher-ups over her social media conduct.

A report from WhatCulture took a closer look at the alleged beef between both women, as Jax unfollowed Bliss on social media about two weeks ago and removed several photos of the two of them together. Aside from liking an Instagram comment that insulted Bliss, Jax then took to Twitter to criticize Alexa’s recent decision to get a tattoo.

“For someone that doesn’t care what anyone thinks, it’s weird they have to go out and get a tattoo that says they’re enough.”

In storyline, both Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss are as far away from being friends as you could get, as Jax will be facing Bliss for her Raw Women’s Championship at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on July 15. This marks the third time both women have fought for the title on pay-per-view since WrestleMania 34 in April, but prior to that, Nia and Alexa were both on the same side as heel performers. Despite all the onscreen animosity, WhatCulture noted that Jax and Bliss’ social media activity prior to the alleged fallout had always shown them as best friends behind the scenes.

Although this isn’t the first time Bliss has been reported to have real-life “heat” or animosity with another female performer — last year, Sportskeeda wrote that Bliss confirmed a long-running real-life feud with Sasha Banks — WhatCulture stressed that Meltzer’s claim that Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss’ friendship is over has yet to be confirmed. The publication added that there still might be a chance that the two women are “working” the WWE Universe to make their on-air feud feel more genuine,