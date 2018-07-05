David Beckham Claps Back At Victoria Beckham Separation Rumors With This Instagram Photo

What he said that should shut down any further talks of the couple's marriage woes.

Soccer legend David Beckham shocked fans after he made this surprising declaration on the day of his 19th wedding anniversary to wife Victoria, responding to rumors of the couple’s separation. Beckham surprisingly clapped back at naysayers of the twosome’s union by posting a romantic photo of the couple on Instagram enjoying a romantic dinner to celebrate their special day.

The 43-year-old mogul shared the sweet pic of the couple smiling and holding hands at a restaurant in Paris, stating in the caption, “19 Years WOW … This time 19 years ago I was dressed from head to toe in purple.”

“Happy anniversary to the most amazing wife & mummy … Love You,” he explained.

Victoria Beckham also reposted the pic with the following caption: “19 years!!! X I love u so much x.”

Victoria also shared photos on her Instagram story on July 4 of several touching gifts the duo received from their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, including balloons and flowers.

“Lucky mummy and daddy,” Victoria Beckham wrote in the caption.

The former Spice Girl also shared several other photos of the couple’s romantic getaway on her Instagram story, including the delicious wine they shared (a 1990 Chateau Lafite Rothschild) saying that the wine was “special” as was the day.

David and Victoria Beckham continue to dodge reports they are separating as several outlets have the couple calling it quits on their union. Their reps issued a statement, as reported by People Magazine, which squashed the insistent rumors.

“There is no statement due or divorce. This is just fake social media news. This is all very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time. There is no statement due, no divorce, and a lot of Chinese whispers and fake social media news,” the couple’s reps remarked.

Victoria Beckham recently revealed in an interview at the Forbes Women’s Summit, as reported by Us Weekly, that it is “difficult” to balance work, marriage, and motherhood. She revealed that despite her many professional commitments, she “tries to put the phone down and spend time with the children and spend time with David.”

The fashion mogul also noted that her husband was an “incredible source of support” to her professional career, stating that when she is busy, he handles the school issues and cooks for the family.

The couple married in 1999 in an Irish Castle and recently renewed their vows in front of an intimate group of only six family members and friends, according to the People report.