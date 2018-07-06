‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wednesday, July 4: Hope Tells Liam, Hot Sex For Sally & Wyatt, New Threat,

Liam learns that he's about to become a dad again.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, July 4, provided gripping news, passionate sex, and a shocking announcement set to the background of Independence Day fireworks. Hope (Annika Noelle) told Liam (Scott Clifton) that she was pregnant, Sally (Courtney Hope) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) made love, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) told Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) that the wedding would go on, while Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) told him why the wedding might never be a reality.

Ridge was at Steffy’s house to find out why she had put the wedding off. The Bold and the Beautiful recap, via She Knows Soaps, stated that she informed her dad that she was overwhelmed after just giving birth, but was ready to tie the knot now.

Later, Ridge came home to the very domesticated scene of Brooke cooking. He told her that he had visited his daughter and granddaughter and they were both doing well. He also informed her that Steffy told him that she was now ready to get married as soon as possible. However, Brooke cryptically informed him that she didn’t know if that would even happen. After some probing on Ridge’s part, Brooke finally revealed that Hope was pregnant. Hope and Liam would soon have a family of their own.

According to Soap Central, Wyatt was also fired up, “but not about Sally’s Fourth of July decorations,” and with Sally wearing a black-and-white striped bikini, B&B viewers had a very clear idea where his attention was. The pair talked about Sally’s new job, with her being especially afraid that Hope could influence his opinion of her. As far as Wyatt was concerned, she changed his life for the better. They kissed and made love. Their pillow talk involved Sally thanking him for going public about their relationship, as most guys would have preferred to keep it secret. Wyatt said that he was proud of her and promised to show just her just how much he cared.

Maya (Karla Mosley) was really upset that she was not modeling for Hope’s line, and Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) and Liam were trying to cheer her up. She also wanted to know why he was not home with Steffy and the baby, and if there was something wrong with the website. Liam evaded the questions and said that he still needed to take care of a few things. When Maya and Xander (Adain Bradley) left the office, Liam told Thorne that there was another nasty message on the site. Hope entered the office wanting to speak privately with Liam.

“There’s no hope for you.”

Complying with her mother’s wishes to tell Liam as soon as possible, Hope was on the verge of telling him when Xander burst in and told them that the fireworks display was on. Once outside, Hope took Liam aside. She began by telling him that she loved him, and revealed that she was pregnant. Liam held her and said, “Oh my God!”