Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Leaving L.A. Early To Return To Cleveland After LeBron James’ Decision

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have seemingly been having a great time in L.A. since returning in June after spending most of the year in Cleveland. However, their summer stay in Cali could be over thanks to LeBron James’ decision to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers and head to the Lakers.

According to a July 5 report by Radar Online, Tristan Thompson allegedly told Khloe Kardashian that he needs to return to Cleveland sooner than planned in order to get back into the gym and reunite with his teammates after the devastating blow of losing LeBron James.

Sources tell the outlet that Tristan told Khloe he needs to go “lift up” his teammates, who are no doubt feeling down and abandoned by their leader, LeBron, and that Khloe understood the position that he and the team have now been put in due to James’ departure.

“He told Khloe now that Bron’s gone, it’s his team and he’s got to get back to Cleveland immediately to lift the boys up. Khloe understood and agreed with Tristan and he’s wrapping things up and heading home soon,” an insider dished.

The Cavs have made it to the NBA Finals for the past four years, and won the championship in 2016, during one of the most intense series’ in NBA history. However, without LeBron James not many sports analysts are giving the team much of a chance to even make the playoffs, despite still having players such as All-Star Kevin Love, exciting new rookie Collin Sexton, and Tristan Thompson.

However, getting out of L.A. may not be all about work for Tristan. The report reveals that he is more interested in returning home to Cleveland than he is staying in L.A. with Khloe Kardashian’s family, and that he is using the LeBron James situation to coax his baby mama into letting him go home.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may also be hiding an engagement. Sources tell In Touch WeeklyMagazine that Thompson gave Kardashian a diamond ring, but that they are keeping the big news a secret for now, due to all of the backlash they would likely get from Khloe’s fans and family since Tristan was busted cheating on her back in April.

“Tristan gave [the ring] to her. She’s being coy about what it stands for, but everyone assumes it’s an engagement ring. It’s the biggest ring I’ve ever seen. She is planning a huge party in a few weeks, which she’s saying is for her birthday, but my guess is that’s when she’ll tell everyone she’s engaged,” a source close to Khloe revealed.