Lea Michele Shares A Swimsuit Selfie For The Fourth Of July

The former 'Glee' star shared a seductive bathing suit photo for Independence Day.

Lea Michele celebrated the Fourth of July by showing off her incredible body in some patriotic red, white, and blue resort wear. Glamour reports that the former Glee and Scream Queens actress coordinated her swimsuit for the holiday this week, posting her July 4 snap in a red bathing suit and what appeared to be blue and white striped shorts.

The pretty seductive snap Michele shared with her more than 5 million Instagram followers revealed her tiny waist in the red one-piece which featured a tie across the chest.

The actress and singer opted to crop her face out of the upload as she laid flat on what appeared to be her sofa, though her red, white, and blue look was completed with a white rope tied across her shrinking waist.

Lea then accessorized her American-inspired look with a gold necklace around her neck.

Proving her love for her country with her Fourth of July photo, Michele kept the caption of the upload pretty simple by adding just an American flag emoji to her post.

The snap was a huge hit with fans, having received hundreds of comments and a very impressive more than 120,000 likes since she uploaded her photo to the social media site on July 4.

Michele is celebrating her first Fourth of July as an engaged woman this year, as People reported that the star got engaged to her boyfriend Zandy Reich back in April after he popped the question to her with a stunning huge 4-carat diamond ring.

But it’s no surprise that Lea was able to show off her tiny waist on Instagram on July 4, as the bride-to-be has been very outspoken about her dedication to health and fitness.

The “On My Way” singer even revealed to Us Weekly in December that she’s worked hard to get her body to the place she wants it to be through diet and exercise.

Michele told the outlet last year that she’s a big fan of staying in shape by hiking and loves how being outdoors and working out makes her feel.

“It is so spiritually incredible as well as physically — I look for workouts that have to be also good for my spirit as much as they are for my body,” Lea explained.

“I can’t be at a gym with crazy music playing and people looking at themselves in the mirror,” she added of her love of working out outdoors rather than sweating it out in the gym.

Michele then continued that working out also helps her to take care of her mind as well as her body.

“It makes me feel good on all levels,” Lea said of her exercise routine. “Taking care of myself is the number one priority because I have to be in my best physical and mental shape in order to do my job.”

Lea then added that “working out is my time.”